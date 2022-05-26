Global 3D Displays Market Report 2022: A $16.4 Billion Market by 2027 - Growing Penetration of AR/VR Technologies Paves Way for Increased Acceptance of 3D Displays

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Displays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for 3D Displays estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
TV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -100% CAGR and reach US$0 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The 3D Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Monitor Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Monitor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$966.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- 3D Display - An Introduction
- Types of 3D Displays
- Volumetric Display
- Head-Mount Display
- Stereoscopic Display
- Technology Insight
- Digital Light Processing (DLP)
- Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)
- Plasma Display Panel (PDP)
- Light Emitting Diode (LED)
- End Use Industries: Brief Overview
- Consumer Electronics
- Entertainment
- Aerospace and Defense
- Medical
- Automotive
- Retail
- Advertising
- Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Impel 3D Display Market
- Overview of the 3D Display Industry
- Stereoscopic Displays: Primary 3D Display Type
- LED Represents the Major Technology for 3D Displays
- 3D Technology Market Driven by Consumer Electronics Segment
- Declining Interest in 3DTVs: Curtain Falls on the Impelling Technology
- HMD: Fastest Growing Application Type
- Market Outlook
- Regional Insights
- Competition: Participants' Focus on Product Innovation
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 63 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured)
- The Coretec Group Inc.
- CSOT
- Dimenco B.V.
- Innolux Corporation
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- Nikon Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Display Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- ViewSonic Corporation, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Tracing the History of 3D Movies and 3D Television
- Technologies for Displaying 3D Pictures
- Technologies for Producing 3D Video
- 3D Televisions: An Overview of the Key Breakthrough Device of Recent Past
- Efforts for Standardization of 3D TV over the Years
- 3DTV Standards from DVB
- The Original 3D Channels
- The First 3D Shows and Episodes
- Researchers Develop Home3D Prototype to Revive 3D TV
- Efforts to Bring 3D TV Back
- 3D Holds Bright Future in Global Cinema Market
- Rapidly Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth Driver for 3D Technology
- Smartphones Find Favor with 3D Technology
- Automotive Displays Market Holds Strong Growth Prospects
- Global Automotive Display Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Display Type
- Growing Penetration of AR/VR Technologies Paves Way for Increased Acceptance of 3D Displays
- Global AR/VR Software Opportunity in 2025, the Harbinger of the Coming Era of Digital Immersion
- Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche and Fast-emerging Application Area
- HD 3D Display (Glass-Free) Market Scenario
- Latest Advancements to Make Glasses-Free 3D Viable
- Stereoscopic Devices at the Crossroads
- Downfall of Stereoscopic Devices in Home Entertainment: Contributing Factors
- 3D Volumetric Displays to Support Medical Imaging & Training
- 3D Display Technology Innovations Impacting Consumer Sector
- Innovations in the 3D Technology Industry
- Technological Innovations to Enable 3D Displays with True Effects
- Innovative 3D Displays to Offer Engaging Holograms
- Holographic Technology to Warrant Attention across Numerous Industries
- Advances in Holographic Technology
- Innovative Applications Areas of 3D Holograms
- An Insight into 3D Holographic Technologies
- Electronics Based on Holography
- Present Application Areas
- Holographic TVs Likely to Become Reality in the Future
- Issues and Solutions
- Select Statistical Data Compendium
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
