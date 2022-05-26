Global Vinyl Windows Market Report 2022: Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Windows - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Vinyl Windows Market to Reach 226.8 Million Units by 2027
The global market for Vinyl Windows estimated at 172.1 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 226.8 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 42.5 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Vinyl Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at 42.5 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 44.8 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- An Introduction to Vinyl Windows
- Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market
- Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows
- Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume Shipments
- Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions
- COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
- Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace
- Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion Medium
- Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to Gain Edge
- Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product Distinguishers
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 221 Featured)
- Andersen Corporation
- Anglian Group Ltd.
- Atrium Companies Inc.
- Chelsea Building Products Inc.
- Compozit Home Systems
- Croft LLC
- Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd.
- Deceuninck N.V.
- ENERGI Fenestration Solutions
- Groupe Lapeyre
- Harvey Building Products
- International Window Corporation
- Internorm Fenster International GmbH
- Intus Windows
- Jeld-Wen Inc.
- Kaycan Ltd.
- Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co. Inc.
- Masco Corp.
- MI Windows and Doors LLC
- Okna Windows Inc.
- OmniMax International Inc.
- Pella Corporation
- PGT Industries Inc.
- Ply Gem Industries Inc.
- Soft-Lite LLC
- Southern Shade Window & Door Inc.
- Weather Shield Manufacturing Inc.
- Weru GmbH
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products & Materials: A Strong Growth Driver
- Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum
- Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market
- Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to Spur Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market
- Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects
- Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building & Infrastructure Construction Spending
- Population Growth
- Rapid Urbanization
- Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
- Rising Standards of Living
- Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects Inflate Shipment Volumes
- Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and Emerging Building Materials
- Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials
- Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
