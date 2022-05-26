Global Vinyl Windows Market Report 2022: Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Windows - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Vinyl Windows Market to Reach 226.8 Million Units by 2027

The global market for Vinyl Windows estimated at 172.1 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 226.8 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 42.5 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Vinyl Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at 42.5 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 44.8 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Vinyl Windows

Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows

Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume Shipments

Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion Medium

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to Gain Edge

Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product Distinguishers

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 221 Featured)

Andersen Corporation

Anglian Group Ltd.

Atrium Companies Inc.

Chelsea Building Products Inc.

Compozit Home Systems

Croft LLC

Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd.

Deceuninck N.V.

ENERGI Fenestration Solutions

Groupe Lapeyre

Harvey Building Products

International Window Corporation

Internorm Fenster International GmbH

Intus Windows

Jeld-Wen Inc.

Kaycan Ltd.

Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co. Inc.

Masco Corp.

MI Windows and Doors LLC

Okna Windows Inc.

OmniMax International Inc.

Pella Corporation

PGT Industries Inc.

Ply Gem Industries Inc.

Soft-Lite LLC

Southern Shade Window & Door Inc.

Weather Shield Manufacturing Inc.

Weru GmbH

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products & Materials: A Strong Growth Driver

Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum

Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market

Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to Spur Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects

Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building & Infrastructure Construction Spending

Population Growth

Rapid Urbanization

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment

Rising Standards of Living

Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects Inflate Shipment Volumes

Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and Emerging Building Materials

Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials

Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igwhiz