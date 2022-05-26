Hardbacon Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign, Secures More Than $400,000 in First 24 Hours

English French

The Montreal-based fintech start-up continues to seek additional investment, as part of its latest equity crowdfunding campaign on FrontFundr.



MONTREAL, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 38,000 Canadians, has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign through the FrontFundr portal where it has secured no less than $422,829 in the first 24 hours.

As part of the campaign, Hardbacon has obtained $303,965 in completed funding, while $118,864 in funds are still in process. The company has thus reached 85% of its $500,000 fundraising goal, bringing Hardbacon's total financing to more than $2.35 million since its founding.

“I’m shocked and humbled at the same time by the amount of money we managed to raise in 24 hours,” says Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon. “It proves once more that equity crowdfunding is a healthy alternative to venture capital firms that have been withdrawing from the market as a response to the current economic turmoil.”

Since 2015, private companies like Hardbacon have had the right to seek financing from the general public via equity crowdfunding platforms. This is a smart alternative to seeking funding from accredited investors and instead gives the public access to previously inaccessible investment opportunities. Anybody can invest in a start-up such as Hardbacon starting with as little as $500.

A success story made in Canada

In response to the lack of financial education in Canada, Hardbacon was created to bring together the tools people need to plan, budget, invest, and save, in one smart application, to give everyone the power to take control of their personal finances. The company also helps Canadians make everyday savings by allowing them to shop for the financial products that best fit their needs.

The bulk of the proceeds of this round will be used to fuel company growth. Forty-five percent of the round will be invested in marketing, primarily to expand its content library, while 35% will be invested in its product, which is entirely developed internally.

The Hardbacon app is currently home to 38,000 users. Hardbacon.ca has 232,000 monthly unique visitors and 17% month over month user base growth. As a major player in lead generation, it has agreements with over 200 financial products with 56 active clients of which 20 are Canadian financial institutions. To further grow its reach, since 2021, Hardbacon has acquired three websites: simplerate.ca, grattecenne.com, and FindmyTotal.com.

Looking ahead, Hardbacon aims to become the go-to tool that everyone turns to, whenever they make a financial decision; to help people save on their insurance policies , to maximize cash-back on their credit cards , to get a better cell phone plan, to get rid of their debt, and more.

“Financial education is lacking in Canada, but we have the tools to help people take control of their finances and to achieve their goals,” added Brault. “If you see money as an important tool towards your financial freedom, you should invest in our round of financing.”

Interested investors can still invest in the funding round via FrontFundr: https://www.frontfundr.com/hardbacon

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon helps Canadians plan, budget and invest, while also enabling users to compare different financial services such as credit cards , bank accounts , online brokers , robo-advisors , mortgages and crypto exchanges . Hardbacon is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jennifer Braun

PR LOFT | Publicist

514-291-9558

braun@prloftbyjennifer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99ebcdea-f659-4b6f-b536-9f140c542d21