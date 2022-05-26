MANTA Expands Data Lineage and Observability Market with $35 Million Series B Funding

ТАMPA, Fla., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTA , the data lineage platform, today announced it has raised $35 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Forestay Capital, with participation from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.io, Senovo, Credo Ventures, Dan Fougere, and new investor European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.



Data management has undergone a massive transformation over the last decade, having evolved into diverse and interconnected ecosystems rife with blind spots that result in unreliable insights, slower data delivery, and increased number of incidents.

MANTA’s automated data lineage platform provides a line of sight into data environments by building a powerful map of all data flows, sources, transformations and dependencies to help improve data governance, streamline migration projects, enable observability and accelerate incident resolution.

“Data is among an organization’s most valuable assets, and MANTA’s automated platform is transforming the way data is managed with a clear and comprehensive visualization of all data flows, saving customers time, money and resources,” said Marieke Christmann, Senior Principal at Forestay Capital. “We believe MANTA is a truly transformative company, and we are excited to be part of MANTA’s journey as it’s on its mission to transform complex data environments.”

“MANTA’s automated data lineage platform is the missing piece of the data management puzzle,” said Alex Ferrara, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “We are compelled by MANTA’s product and vision to provide further visibility into data pipelines. We believe this is a crucible moment for enterprises striving to be truly data-driven organizations.”

The Series B funding round closes as the company has seen significant global growth of its world-class platform and expanded its global presence with new offices in Lisbon, Portugal and Dublin, Ireland, bringing its footprint to five offices across North America and Europe with 150+ employees worldwide. The recent launch of MANTA’s Release 36 delivers even deeper visibility into the most complex aspects of data pipelines with the migration to the Neo4j Graph Database.

“We are excited to welcome both new and existing investors to expand our capabilities as more companies recognize the true value of data lineage and observability,” said Tomas Kratky, MANTA founder and CEO. “The funding enables us to continue our strong momentum by expanding our global presence and product development to help customers overcome blind spots in their increasingly complex data pipelines.”

About MANTA

MANTA is a world-class data lineage platform that helps fix your blind spots and offers a line of sight into your data environment. By automatically scanning your data environment, MANTA builds a powerful map of all data flows and delivers it through a native UI and other channels to both technical and non-technical users. With MANTA, everyone gets full visibility and control of their data pipeline. Visit getmanta.com to learn how MANTA can help your company leverage data as a true corporate asset.

