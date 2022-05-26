JACKIE ROBINSON FOUNDATION RECEIVES $1 MILLION GRANT FROM WELLS FARGO TO SUPPORT ITS SIGNATURE JRF IMPACT PROGRAM

New York, New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) has received a $1 million grant from Wells Fargo to support JRF IMPACT, a signature program that currently connects more than 4,300 freshmen to JRF’s college success program through a digital platform providing information, instruction, a host of resources, and the ability for participants to interact. JRF IMPACT promotes self-actualization through programmatic pillars of academic excellence, service, civic engagement, health & wellness, character development, financial empowerment, and leadership.

With JRF IMPACT, the Foundation has scaled its reach by sharing its decades of experience and codified mentoring curriculum with the broader population of Black American college students, beyond its cohort of JRF Scholars who have benefitted demonstrably from the program. Black students in the United States graduate college at a 20% lower rate than White students - and fare worse in job placement and advancement. JRF has been committed to closing this achievement gap for five decades through its JRF Scholars program and more recently through JRF IMPACT.

“This generous investment by Wells Fargo helps us to provide the exposure, mentorship, and resources that the next generation of leaders deserves,” said Della Britton, JRF’s president & CEO. “It allows us to continue to increase the number of students who obtain college degrees and gain the practical skills and strategies to add great value in the workplace and in their communities.”

“Wells Fargo is pleased to support JRF in upholding its history of excellence rooted in service,” said Gigi Dixon, Wells Fargo’s Head of External Engagement. “This valued partnership helps us create a more inclusive and sustainable future where every young person has the chance to reach their full potential.”

For more information about the Jackie Robinson Foundation’s IMPACT Program, please visit https://jackierobinson.org/impact/.

About the Jackie Robinson Foundation

Since 1973, the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) has perpetuated the memory of its namesake by providing generous four-year scholarships and comprehensive support to highly motivated college students with financial need to ensure their success and develop their leadership potential. A new online platform, JRF IMPACT, shares JRF’s celebrated “42 Strategies for Success” curriculum with a broader college student population. With the opening in 2022 of the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City, the Foundation will expand its mission and build on the Robinson legacy by educating and inspiring the general public around a historic journey and the values that define the life of a hero. Learn more by visiting jackierobinson.org.

