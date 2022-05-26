Marie Claire Launches First of New Omnichannel Editions to Meet Growing Demand for Slower Media Consumption

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Publishing ’s leading women’s brand Marie Claire has marked its return to print with the launch of its Beauty Changemakers issue, the first of its new series of omnichannel editions. Both digital and print versions of the Beauty Changemakers issue celebrate the individuals and brands that have changed the game for beauty and promise a more inclusive future.



Marie Claire has reimagined the magazine to fit audience appetite for slower consumption and longer reads where they can dive deeper into the topics that really resonate with them. The launch of the new omnichannel editions means that the Marie Claire editorial team could create a 360-degree editorial experience and perfectly curate their award-winning content for both print and digital - including exclusive premium video and social - in a meaningful way to reach women as they consume media today. The Beauty Changemakers issue also provides a unique opportunity for advertisers to connect with a highly valuable female audience across channels.

“We've spent the first year as part of Future developing ground-breaking projects, such as our shopping platform, Marie Claire Edit, expanding video content with our On The Record series, reimagining our annual Power Trip, and continuing to create award-winning editorial content,” said Danielle McNally, Executive Editor, Marie Claire. “Print remains a critical part of the brand experience, and we are excited to introduce the first of our new print issues with a power-packed edition that celebrates changemakers and dives deep into all things beauty, a topic our readers are passionate about.”

Marie Claire’s Beauty Changemakers issue hit stands May 19th, and also lives as a digital edition with video and social as an integral part of the content mix. By combining the trust of Marie Claire’s 85-year brand heritage with Future’s expertise in technology and innovation, Marie Claire has created a truly 360-degree audience experience.

The issue is a celebration of the game-changers revolutionizing the beauty world. It features minority-owned businesses, innovations in sustainable beauty, and inspirational photography that leverages the power of the physical print medium.

Anne Klein and Bank of America partnered with Marie Claire to celebrate the first-ever Beauty Changemakers issue. Both brands are committed to empowering businesses driving transformative change in the world and paving the way for female entrepreneurs.

“When Anne Klein began her career, she was a pioneer. She challenged convention,” said Effy Zinkin, Chief Operating Officer at WHP Global, which owns the Anne Klein brand. “We are, therefore, honored and proud to have the Anne Klein brand featured in the Marie Claire issue celebrating the next generation of trailblazers.”

"Women business owners play a critical role in the success of our local communities and economies, and at Bank of America, we’re committed to investing in women entrepreneurs by providing them with the expertise, resources, and access to capital they need to succeed," said Sharon Miller, President of Small Business and Head of Specialty Banking and Lending at Bank of America. "Despite many challenges— from labor and supply chain issues, to wellbeing and mental health—women business owners are continuing to demonstrate resilience and bet on their businesses, serving as an inspiration to us all.”





About Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. It connects over 300 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands’ websites, magazines, events and social spaces. Its factual production company Barcroft Studios specializes in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 220 brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors. Brands include Country Life, woman&home, Marie Claire US and UK, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, TV Times, Homebuilding & Renovating, Decanter, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi?, and Music Week. In print Future’s brands have a combined global circulation of over 3 million.

