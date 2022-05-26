Boonton Enters Noise Generation Market with New NGX1000 Programmable Noise Generator Delivering an Easy-to-Use Solution in a Compact Form Factor

New product combines functionality of Noisecom noise generators in the compact form factor of Boonton PMX40 power meter and SGX1000 signal generator



Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) announced today that its Boonton brand has entered the noise generation market with the introduction of the NGX1000 Programmable Noise Generator, a new series of instruments that deliver a fast, simple way to add RF and microwave noise in communications system to test reliability, robustness, and performance – all packaged in a compact form factor for easy benchtop or rackmount use. The NGX1000 combines high-performance noise generation technology from Noisecom with the latest Boonton instrument platform that offers an easy-to-use modern interface, enabling flexible, programmable noise generation for broad use in the semiconductor, military, aerospace, satellite, medical, and communications industries.

"Adding noise generation with the NGX1000 is the next step in the expansion of the Boonton product portfolio, which already includes high-performance RF power measurement and signal generation. This broader portfolio strengthens our position as a leader of RF instrumentation for use in R&D and manufacturing test as it allows us to provide engineers and technicians with another tool to enable deeper characterization, analysis, and calibration of their designs and products,” said Walt Strickler, VP of Engineering and Product Management of Boonton.

The NGX1000 is capable of generating noise in the frequency range of 10 MHz to 3 GHz with exceptional flatness over the entire frequency band and user-selectable attenuation from 0 dB to 127.9 dB in 0.1 dB steps. All functions of the instrument are controlled through a simple touch screen user interface locally or remotely over an Ethernet connection. The noise output is through an N connector for fast, direct connection to a device or system under test.

“Boonton and Noisecom have designed, built, and delivered high-performance RF, microwave, and millimeter wave instruments side by side for many years as part of Wireless Telecom Group. The development of the new Boonton platform for the PMX and SGX product lines was the perfect opportunity for the teams to work together to deliver high-performance noise generation in a new form factor to a broader set of customers and applications,” said Dr. Lee McMillan, VP of Engineering and Manufacturing of Noisecom.

With the NGX1000, Boonton continues to build on its position as a leader in high-performance RF and microwave test equipment for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, satellite communications, wireless connectivity, and EMI/EMC applications. Used across the semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and communications industries for more than 70 years, Boonton products enable a wide range of RF signal generation, power measurement, noise generation, and signal analysis for RF product design, production, maintenance, and system integration. The Boonton product portfolio is designed and assembled in the USA and includes RF signal generators, programmable noise generators, peak and average RF power meters, real-time USB power sensors, USB/LAN power sensors, RF voltmeters, modulation analyzers, and audio analyzers.

The NGX1000 programmable noise generator will be previewed in the Wireless Telecom Group booth #8019 at IMS in Denver, CO June 21 - 23 and available for purchase and delivery later in 2022.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, and semiconductor industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, 5G and LTE PHY/stack software, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

