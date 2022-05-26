First Published Study of OGM in Pediatric AML Shows OGM Identifies MRD Markers and other Novel Variants that Can Impact Case Management

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the publication of the first peer-reviewed research study using optical genome mapping (OGM) to analyze genetic aberrations found in pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This research demonstrates the use of OGM to identify minimal residual disease (MRD) markers and other novel variants that can impact therapeutic treatment and case management for pediatric AML patients. MRD markers can be followed over the course of treatment and used to determine whether treatment is working or whether the patient has relapsed.



AML is the second most frequently diagnosed blood cancer in children. It is a remarkably complex disease, characterized by a wide spectrum of genome variations including structural variants. In the peer-reviewed study, published in Cancers, researchers at University Hospital Essen analyzed samples from 24 pediatric patients with AML using OGM and traditional methods including FISH and karyotyping to determine if OGM could provide an all-in-one methodological approach to identify relevant genetic aberrations that impact AML diagnosis and stratification into groups for treatment.

In 70 percent of cases, significantly more SVs were detected using OGM than cytogenetic methods, and these SVs are believed to be highly relevant to the understanding of pathogenesis of AML. Additional findings of the study:

32 previously unknown aberrations discovered; 1 was a high-risk marker detected only by OGM.

In 2 cases, OGM detected novel fusion partners of a gene known to play a role in hematopoiesis, thereby providing information on new MRD markers.

The researchers also noted that OGM’s high sensitivity has particular significance in cases where none of the previously known markers for PCR-based MRD monitoring could be identified, which is approximately 30% of pediatric AML in Germany, where the study was conducted.

“Leukemia is a disease of genomic variations where structural and sequence variations serve as drivers of this malignancy, so it makes sense that OGM is being evaluated in research applications. Pediatric AML is common but highly complex and oncologists are often left with no genetic markers to follow during treatment. OGM performed well compared to traditional methods, but the compelling value proposition is its ability to add incremental findings that have the potential to impact disease monitoring and outcomes. The detection of novel MRD markers described in this study underscores this point very strongly. Congratulations to the teams that were responsible for conducting this study,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics.

The paper is available at:

Cancers | Free Full-Text | Optical Genome Mapping as a Diagnostic Tool in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia | HTML (mdpi.com)

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

