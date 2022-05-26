Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® CBD-CBG-CBN Natural Sleep Aid Capsules in Stock and On Sale

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – From its innovative, highly potent CBD-CBG-CBN portfolio, Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) announced today that its CBD-CBG-CBN Natural Sleep Aid Capsules are available for sale… completing its Super Cannabinoids Sample Pack on the King of Hemp® website . The Super Cannabinoid Sample Pack includes one bag of CBD-CBG-CBN Sleep Aid Capsules for sleeplessness; one bag of CBD-CBG Pain and Anxiety Relief Capsules; and, three 1 ml bottles of the CBD-CBG Super Tinctures (1 of each flavor). Driven by the passion to keep innovating and offering exceptional wellness products, Hemp, Inc.’s blended CBD-CBG-CBN natural, effective Sleep Aid Capsules help you rest easy, fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer. The added benefits of CBD and CBG improve the effectiveness of the CBN by reducing pain and helping to alleviate anxiety.



The Pain and Anxiety Relief Capsules are formulated with 250mg of CBD and 83 mg of CBG. The Sleep Aid Capsules are formulated with 170 mg of CBD, 50 mg of CBG, and 24 mg of CBN. For those who want to amplify their health and wellness routines, these natural, effective, non-habit-forming capsules provide a convenient, more traditional form to effectively absorb the rich benefits of CBD, CBG, and CBN.

The Super Tinctures (Natural, Vanilla, and Cherry flavors) are also very popular with our customers. Formulated with 10,000 mg of cannabinoid (7,500 mg of CBD and 2,500 mg of CBG), the tinctures boast rapid absorption and bio-availability with 4 times the potency of most other hemp-derived tinctures on the market. Its high-quality ingredient combination has shown impressive results with excellent customer satisfaction.

Other Hemp, Inc.’s products containing CBD-CBG include:

The super potent CBD-CBG Coffee Enhancer absorbs rapidly in coffee and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. The Coffee Enhancer offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000 mg of cannabinoids (7,500 mg CBD and 2,500 mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Each serving contains 250 mg CBD and 83 mg CBG.

absorbs rapidly in coffee and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. The Coffee Enhancer offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000 mg of cannabinoids (7,500 mg CBD and 2,500 mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Each serving contains 250 mg CBD and 83 mg CBG. Premium Hemp Pre-Rolls infused with bold, aromatic Hemp Terpenes . (These pre-rolls are CBD-CBG fortified – coated in THC-free CBD distillate and rolled in CBG kief.) The Company’s proprietary blend, in their King of Hemp® pre-rolls, is a palate pleaser for even the most discerning smokers. Titillating flavors include; Grape, Maui Waui, Mango, Berry Gelato, Banana Runtz, Blue Dream, and Skywalker, which emit peaceful, calming vibes. The Premium Hemp Pre-Rolls will be on sale for $7.95 through June 30, 2022.

infused with bold, aromatic . (These pre-rolls are CBD-CBG fortified – coated in THC-free CBD distillate and rolled in CBG kief.) The Company’s proprietary blend, in their King of Hemp® pre-rolls, is a palate pleaser for even the most discerning smokers. Titillating flavors include; Grape, Maui Waui, Mango, Berry Gelato, Banana Runtz, Blue Dream, and Skywalker, which emit peaceful, calming vibes. The Premium Hemp Pre-Rolls will be on sale for $7.95 through June 30, 2022. Diamonds is Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® dabbable CBD product. It’s derived from a golden-hued high CBD and the THC-free distillate is taken directly from the hemp plant, which includes blends of valuable terpenes. Diamonds should deliver the strongest, most potent effects of any other product from the line containing between 92% and 98.7% pure CBD and is currently on sale for $4.95 through June 30, 2022. Flavors include Mimosa, Sour Diesel; Skittles; Green Crack; Pineapple Express; Fruity Pebbles; OG Kush; Tangerine Power; Electric Lemonade; and, Canna-Tsu.

is Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® dabbable CBD product. It’s derived from a golden-hued high CBD and the THC-free distillate is taken directly from the hemp plant, which includes blends of valuable terpenes. Diamonds should deliver the strongest, most potent effects of any other product from the line containing between 92% and 98.7% pure CBD and is currently on sale for $4.95 through June 30, 2022. Flavors include Mimosa, Sour Diesel; Skittles; Green Crack; Pineapple Express; Fruity Pebbles; OG Kush; Tangerine Power; Electric Lemonade; and, Canna-Tsu. Caviar is Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® highly potent, rich-tasting smokable product. It has less than 0.3% THC and is made from Hemp, Inc.’s high-quality Southern Oregon-grown Bubba Kush hemp flower, which is covered with a THC-Free distillate (with added terpenes or the natural flavor without added terpenes) and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. The product contains over 45% CBD and over 10% CBG. Flavors include Tahoe; Blue Dream; Skywalker; Harlequin; and Charlotte’s Web. It’s also on sale for $4.95 through June 30, 2022.

Hemp, Inc. is very excited about its powerhouse line of products. Going above and beyond to exceed its customer’s expectations, while delivering the best consumable wellness products to the market, without ever compromising the quality of its King of Hemp® brand.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Currently, Hemp, Inc.’s sales & marketing team is working on large-scale orders for the company’s CBDA and CBGA products. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles and will come in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information”. Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found on the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/ . This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.