Vivos Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming SLEEP 2022 Annual Meeting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: VVOS) (“Vivos” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing a suite of innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults, today announced that the Company will give two presentations at SLEEP 2022 , the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), which is a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and Sleep Research Society (SRS). The conference will take place in Charlotte, N.C., on June 4 through 8, 2022.



Dr. Seth Heckman, Vivos Medical Advisory Board member, will present an abstract on a retrospective study with Vivos patients titled, “Non-Surgical Maxillary Expansion Using A Novel Oral Appliance System,” during a poster session on June 6 at 5:15 p.m. ET





Dr. J. Steven Alexander, a molecular physiologist working on the cellular mechanisms underlying maxillary modeling in adults with OSA, will discuss the basic science behind The Vivos Method during a symposium chaired by Dr. Clete Kushida, Vivos Medical Advisory Board Co-Chair, titled, “How New and Emerging Technologies Will Shape the Future of Sleep and Circadian Medicine,” on June 8 at 3:15 p.m. ET



The presentation at SLEEP 2022 is a part of Vivos’ continuing efforts to generate and publish research and other data demonstrating how The Vivos Method can address dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild to moderate OSA and snoring in adults.

SLEEP 2022 provides evidence-based education to advance sleep medicine’s science and clinical practice, disseminating sleep and circadian research, promoting basic science translation into clinical practice and more. Thousands of sleep medicine experts from around the world attend the conference each year.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution and has proven effective in approximately 27,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,500 trained dentists.

Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway, The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild to moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “aim”, “may”, “could”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “predicts”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including, without limitation, the anticipated benefits of The Vivos Method) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Vivos Investor Relations Contact:

Julie Gannon

Investor Relations Officer

720-442-8113

jgannon@vivoslife.com

Vivos Media Relations Contact:

Jenny Robles / Francesca DeMauro

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1231 / 917-880-9771

jrobles@kcsa.com / fdemauro@kcsa.com



