Prometheus Biosciences to Participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available via the Events & Webcasts page on the Investor section of the Prometheus Biosciences website.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s precision medicine platform, Prometheus360TM, combines proprietary machine learning-based analytical approaches with one of the world’s largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets.

The Company’s lead candidate, PRA023, is an IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases including Ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn’s disease (CD), and systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). The Company is currently conducting three Phase 2 studies of PRA023: a Phase 2 trial in UC patients, ARTEMIS-UC, a Phase 2a trial in CD patients, APOLLO-CD, and a Phase 2 clinical trial in SSc-ILD, ATHENA-SSc-ILD, each utilizing a genetic-based companion diagnostic candidate designed to classify patients who are predisposed to increased expression of TL1A and therefore potentially more likely to respond to PRA023.

