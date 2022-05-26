Media Advisory – The Great Canadian ESG Championships finalists go head-to-head for a piece of a $90M investment mandate

English French

MONTREAL, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Canadian ESG Championships’ top eleven finalists will present their proposals to a panel of responsible investment experts live and virtually on June 2 at Centre PHI in Montreal. The eleven finalists emerged as the top competitors based on their ESG and financial performance scores, assessed by expert validators Millani and Normandin Beaudry. They will present to responsible investment experts: Barbara Zvan, CEO of UPP, Andrea Moffat, Vice President of the Ivey Foundation and Daniel Simard, Strategic Advisor with Bâtirente. At the conclusion of the June 2 event, the expert panel will share their feedback for each asset category. Winners will be officially announced in October following a due diligence period.



Interview Opportunity: If you are interested in speaking with one of the below ESG experts, co-investors or finalist about the proposals, please contact us below:

Éric St-Pierre, Executive Director of Trottier Family Foundation

Milla Craig, Founder and President of Millani

Jean-Grégoire Morand, Partner at Normandin Beaudry



EVENT: The Great Canadian ESG Championships

DATE: Thursday, June 2, 2022

LOCATION: Centre Phi, 315 Saint-Paul St W, Montreal, Quebec H2Y 2M3

AGENDA: 9 am – 5 pm (cocktail reception to follow)

Alternatives Category

9:20 – 10:35 am Multi-assets Category

11 am – 12:35 pm Equity and/or Fixed income Category

1:30 -3:05 pm PenderFund Capital Management

Portland Investment Counsel

UBS Asset Management Fiera Capital

Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited/Scotiabank

Rally Assets

RBC Global Asset Management/PH&N Institutional AlphaFixe Capital

Lazard Asset Management

MacKenzie Investments

Schroders Investment Management

About The Great Canadian ESG Championship

Inspired by the UK’s “ESG Investing Olympics,” nine Canadian co-investors (Trottier Family Foundation, the Concordia University Foundation, the Skagit Environmental Endowment Commission, the Foundation of Greater Montreal, the Sitka Foundation, the Consecon Foundation, the McConnell Foundation and two private trusts), have put forward $90M to invest with asset managers who demonstrate the most robust ESG investment approaches within three asset classes: equity and/ or fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset.