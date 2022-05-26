Rookout Joins GitLab Inc.’s Alliance Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout , the Developer-First observability platform, today announced it has joined GitLab Inc.’s Alliance Partner Program as a Technology Partner. GitLab is The One DevOps Platform for software innovation. This strategic relationship delivers seamless debugging of source code hosted on GitLab repositories.

“We want to make it easier for developers using GitLab to quickly debug their cloud-native applications,” said Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout. “Being able to dynamically retrieve data from running live applications, without having to restart or redeploy the application, requires bytecode manipulation and other special abilities we’ve been building over the past few years.”

Rookout’s new auto fetch feature ensures that developers are debugging and collaborating on the correct code automatically. Through a simple one-time authentication via the GitLab API, Rookout automatically imports the relevant source code, and then enables developers to set non-breaking breakpoints to instantly retrieve the data necessary for root cause analysis and incident remediation.

Unlike traditional observability platforms, which are built for Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) and tend to focus more on infrastructure metrics, Rookout is shifting observability left, to the code level, so that developers get the relevant information necessary to move fast and improve product velocity.

“Observability is a key tenant of GitLab’s One DevOps Platform,” said Jaimie Kander, Sr. Manager of Alliance Partner Programs and Go To Market at GitLab. “With a single platform, GitLab provides visibility throughout the entire DevOps lifecycle. By partnering with Rookout, our joint customers have enhanced cloud debugging and code-level observability tools as well as increased access to the people, processes and platforms that enable digital transformation.”

About Rookout

Rookout, the Developer-First observability platform, is a cloud-native debugging and live data collection platform, which allows software engineers to instantly access the code-level data they need in order to troubleshoot and understand complex, modern applications. Designed from the ground up for production environments, Rookout provides real-time answers to real-time questions, enabling users to solve customer issues 5x faster.