Automotive Airbags Silicone Global Market Report 2022

89 million in 2021 to $318.75 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. The market is expected to grow to $610.77 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.



The automotive airbag silicone market consists of sales of automotive airbag silicone and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships that manufacture automotive airbag silicone.Automotive airbags contain silicone which offers various properties such as thermal resistance, slip, and protection.



If there is a car crash then airbags create heat and passengers in the car risk getting burnt, therefore applying a thin layer of silicone to the airbag will help protect the fabric from heat and prevent burn to passengers. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types in the automotive airbag silicone market are cut-and-sewn seam-sealed, one-piece-woven.An inflatable vehicle occupant protection device will have a one-piece woven (OPW) construction in which overlying fabric panels are woven simultaneously.



The positions involved are front, knee, curtain/side, and others. The vehicle types involved are passenger cars, HCV, HCV.



North America was the largest region in the automotive airbag silicone market in 2021.The Middle East was the second largest region in the hydrogen-powered transport market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Airbags are made mandatory in front seats for vehicles and this factor is expected to drive the automotive airbag silicone market during the forecast period.Airbags are complex devices that work with a vehicles’ metal body and seatbelts to protect occupants and therefore it is made mandatory for vehicles to have airbags at least in front seats as occupant and driver seating in first seats are at high risk of injury when there is any collision or accident.



For instance, in India, vehicles manufactured on and after 1st Day of April 2021, in the case of new models, and 1st day of June 2021, in the case of existing models, shall be fitted with airbag for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver. Thus, making airbags compulsory for front seats in vehicles is driving the market.



The increasing development of active safety systems is expected to limit the growth of the automotive airbag silicone market.The active safety system in a car works to prevent an accident.



These systems are always active while the car is in driving mode and works continuously to keep the occupants safe from getting into an accident.The active safety systems include automatic emergency braking (AEB), forward collision warning (FCW), active cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning (LDW), lane-keeping assist (LKA), blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA).



According to Consumer Reports, in 2019, the survey covered around 72,000 vehicles, 81% of the car owners are satisfied with automatic emergency braking, 54% of the car owners said the active safety system helped them avoid a crash. The increasing development of active safety systems hurts the automotive airbag silicone market.



Innovative airbags design with silicone rubber fabric coatings and seam sealants is an emerging trend in the automotive airbag silicone market.Silicone rubber fabric coatings and seam sealants help airbag design integrity to enhance occupant impact protection and safety.



For instance, Dow’s SILASTIC™ silicone engineered elastomers are proven, effective solutions for advanced airbag design.This innovative product meets industry and regulatory requirements for use on cut-and-sewn, seam-sealed (CSSS) airbags, and one-piece-woven (OPW) airbags.



It can be included in side curtain airbags, front-center airbags, knee-bolster airbags, frontal airbags (driver and passenger), and side airbags.



The countries covered in the automotive airbag silicone market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.





