Global Foam Dressings Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027 - Technological Advancements & Innovations Drive the Foam Dressings Market

Global Foam Dressings Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2027

Tthe global market for Foam Dressings estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Small, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$948.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.5% share of the global Foam Dressings market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Foam Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$639.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$201.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$201.9 Million by the year 2027.



Large Segment Corners a 24.1% Share in 2020

In the global Large segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$335.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$424.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$161.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis Create Need for Effective Interventions

Impact of COVID-19 on Foam Dressings Market

The Rise of Telehealth

A Prelude to Wound Care

Foam Dressings - An Integral Part of Moist Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings: Offering the Midas Healing Touch for Different Wound Types

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

North America Rules Foam Dressings Market, while Asia-Pacific Displays Sizeable Growth Potential

Striking Factors Adding Dynamism to Global Foam Dressings Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds Emphasises the Need for Effective Woundcare Products

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings

Increasing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds Benefits Demand for Advanced Wound Care Products

Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Throws Spotlight on Foam Dressings

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth and Need for Foam Dressings

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth

Increasing Number of Accidents and Burn Injuries Drive Market Growth

High Uptake of Silicone Foam Dressings Boosts Demand

Technological Advancements & Innovations Drive the Foam Dressings Market

Solutions to Reduce Pain & Expedite Healing

Options for Advanced Wound Care

Silicon Foam Dressings with PHMB

Self-Adherent Silicon & Multi-Layer Foam Dressings

Fiber-based Novel Foam Dressings

IoT in Healthcare

Increasing Awareness and Knowledge about Advanced Wound Care Products

Rising Volumes of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures to Offer Significant Market Gains

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Growing Obesity Levels and Risks of Pressure Ulcers to Support Demand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgsdlo