Global Foam Dressings Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027 - Technological Advancements & Innovations Drive the Foam Dressings Market

Global Foam Dressings Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Tthe global market for Foam Dressings estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Small, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$948.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.5% share of the global Foam Dressings market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Foam Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$639.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$201.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$201.9 Million by the year 2027.
Large Segment Corners a 24.1% Share in 2020
In the global Large segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$335.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$424.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$161.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis Create Need for Effective Interventions
- Impact of COVID-19 on Foam Dressings Market
- The Rise of Telehealth
- COMPETITION
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Wound Care
- Foam Dressings - An Integral Part of Moist Wound Dressings
- Foam Dressings: Offering the Midas Healing Touch for Different Wound Types
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- North America Rules Foam Dressings Market, while Asia-Pacific Displays Sizeable Growth Potential
- Striking Factors Adding Dynamism to Global Foam Dressings Market
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds Emphasises the Need for Effective Woundcare Products
- Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
- Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings
- Increasing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds Benefits Demand for Advanced Wound Care Products
- Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern
- Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Throws Spotlight on Foam Dressings
- Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth and Need for Foam Dressings
- Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
- Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Increasing Number of Accidents and Burn Injuries Drive Market Growth
- High Uptake of Silicone Foam Dressings Boosts Demand
- Technological Advancements & Innovations Drive the Foam Dressings Market
- Solutions to Reduce Pain & Expedite Healing
- Options for Advanced Wound Care
- Silicon Foam Dressings with PHMB
- Self-Adherent Silicon & Multi-Layer Foam Dressings
- Fiber-based Novel Foam Dressings
- IoT in Healthcare
- Increasing Awareness and Knowledge about Advanced Wound Care Products
- Rising Volumes of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures to Offer Significant Market Gains
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
- Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
- Growing Obesity Levels and Risks of Pressure Ulcers to Support Demand
