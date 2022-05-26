Cerberus Sentinel CEO David Jemmett Announced as 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 Recipient

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Titan CEO and headline sponsors, Class VI Partners and Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce David Jemmett, CEO and founder, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (Nasdaq: CISO), as a 2022 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Collectively, the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on Sept. 29, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” said Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO.

A cybersecurity industry leader and successful entrepreneur, Jemmett founded Cerberus Sentinel, a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program, in 2019.

Jemmett has more than 35 years of executive management and technology experience in cybersecurity consulting services, healthcare, compliance, government regulations, telecommunications, and managed services. He has been intimately involved in designing, building, re-vamping, and/or managing networks and data centers worldwide.

Cerberus Sentinel has expanded rapidly by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Jemmett has spoken before both the U.S. Congress and Senate Subcommittees on Telecommunications and Internet Security. He also has shared his expertise on broadband networking technologies as guest speaker on CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and CSPAN.

”I am humbled at being honored among my fellow Titan 100 award recipients,” said Jemmett. “I am extremely appreciative of being recognized among these outstanding Arizonans, all of whom have achieved much and who have served as role models in their given fields.”

Jemmett will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on Sept. 29, 2022, at the Chateau Luxe. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” said Michael Vaccarella, partner at Wipfli.

“Congratulations to all Titan 100 honorees. We are so proud to be affiliated with the Titan 100 program that recognizes exceptional leadership and true diversity within the Phoenix business community. The leaders and industries selected are proof that the Phoenix Titan 100 are positively impacting the entire Arizona market,” said David C. Tolson, managing director at Class VI Partners.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect its clients against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

