Optima emerges as the cryptocurrency exchange software with multiple features in the industry.

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optima is the ultimate cryptocurrency trading script, and it has the same business logic and an alternative as Binance or Coinbase. Optima helps its clients to launch their cryptocurrency exchange business within three days at affordable prices, where they can list and sell their custom coins.

Additionally, Optima is an Ultimate Cryptocurrency Exchange Script with many coins and unlimited fiat currencies. Optima allows depositing cryptocurrencies, fiat money, and exchange and trade on the spot market.

Optima uses Binance as a liquidity provider. Users can get an exact copy of the order book from Binance Markets. Whenever they place an order, if it matches the orders from the order book, the system will create the same order in their Binance account. Optima offers the multiple features for the crypto enthusiasts:



Unlimited Markets: Optima allows people to add unlimited market pairs, e.g., BTC-USDT, ETH-BTC, XRP-ETH, BTC-EUR, ETH-USD, USDT-USD, and more, at affordable prices

Encrypted Data Storage: Optima uses AES-256 as AES has never been cracked yet and is safe against brute force attacks.

Launchpad/ICO: The Launchpad module helps blockchain projects raise funds and increase their reach across the crypto ecosystem.

Coin/Token Staking: Optima distributes rewards for supported staking coins to users through its Staking program.

Powerful API Interface: Optima provides both Public and Private APIs so that users can integrate Optima with trading bots, merchants, list to Coinmarketcap, and more

2FA / ReCaptcha: 2FA is an extra layer of security used to protect accounts. ReCaptcha is a security service that protects from fraud and abuse.

Ultra-Fast Trading Engine: Optima uses an automated trading platform and well-optimized matching engine to handle high-frequency trading operations.

Credit Card / Bank Transfers: Optima supports Bank Transfers and Bank Card to handle deposits/withdrawals in fiat currencies.

KYC Verification: Optima supports the KYC Verification system to verify the identity of customers to gauge their legitimacy and credibility.

Reports / Health Monitor: The health monitor captures information about the database, workers, payment gateways, email providers, etc.

Optima supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Monero, Litecoin, Binance Coin, and more trending coins, fiat currencies, and all custom ERC-20/BEP-20/TRC-20 based tokens. The source code of Optima is fully open source, which means it can be customized based on your requirements. The core of Optima is based on Laravel Framework 8 and VueJs JavaScript framework for building user interfaces. As a database, Optima uses PostgreSQL or MySQL.

Moreover, Optima has both Public and Private API endpoints. People can connect Optima with trading bots, mobile apps, payment gateways, and more through the API interface. Their highly experienced team provides a smoothly working solution that helps people modify and extend the functionalities, trading rules, and the UI/UX based on their client’s requirements.

Further information can be acquired through their main website: https://optima.exchange

