Global Dark Fiber Network Markets Report 2022: A $13.45 Billion Market by 2030

The global dark fiber market size is predicted to attain USD 13.45 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030

Dark fiber has emerged as a sustainable solution for various organizations that are focusing on enhanced communication and network management. Continuously increasing penetration of internet services over the period has paved the way for the high demand for internet bandwidth.

This demand is expected to remain rampant over the forecast period. This is the most significant factor responsible for market growth across the globe. The market is strongly supported by companies with a high reliance on internet connectivity. These networks are highly beneficial for organizations with a high volume of data flow in their operation. These benefits include reduced network latency, scalability, reliability, and enhanced security.



In fiber-optic communications, fiber optic cables that are not yet put in service by a provider or carrier, are termed dark fiber or unlit fiber. Network communications and telecom usually use the network, and currently, there are lots of dark fiber cables across the globe. In regular fiber networks, information is sent through the cables in light pulses. Whereas dark fiber networks are known to be 'dark' as no light or data is transmitted from them.



Dark fiber networks can be installed and set up using point-to-multipoint or point-to-point configurations. Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) is an essential factor for the improvement and development of dark fiber networks. DWDM occurs when many data signals are transmitted using the same optical fiber at the same time.

Although these signals are transmitted around the same time, they are transmitted at separate and unique wavelengths to keep these data signals separate. The significant benefits of DWDM include an increase in bandwidth of the optical fiber, high-quality internet performance, lightning-fast internet, and a secure and powerful network.



Dark fiber networks are not just used for business purposes but can be installed beneath land and oceans. Some of the interesting use cases of dark fiber include earthquake research and monitoring permafrost.

Amongst many advantages, some of the disadvantages of the dark fiber network include high initial cost and loss of time in setting up your infrastructure, and high repairing and maintenance costs. Similarly, large dark fiber networks are currently available in metropolitan cities only and are yet to become available in small cities and towns.



Dark Fiber Network Market Report Highlights

The significant benefits of dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) include an increase in bandwidth of the optical fiber, high-quality internet performance, lightning-fast internet, and a secure and powerful network.

Telecommunication is anticipated to present promising growth prospects due to the growing adoption of the 5G technology in communication and data transmission services.

Medical and military and aerospace application segments are poised to witness significant growth, attributed to the increasing adoption of optic technology devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to technological advancements and large-scale adoption of the technology in the IT and telecommunication and administrative sectors.

Dark Fiber Network Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

The rising penetration of internet across the globe coupled with need for higher bandwidth

Market Restraint Analysis

Lack of dark fiber availability and impact of anti-municipal broadband legislation in the U.S

Market Opportunity Analysis

Increased emphasis on dark fiber for 5G mobile backhaul (MBH) network upgrades

Market Challenge Analysis

High costs of leased dark fiber network along with the need of expert staff

Dark Fiber Network Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Dark Fiber Network Market-PEST analysis

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Covid-19 Impact on Dark Fiber Network Market

Competitive Landscape

AT&T, Inc.

Colt Group SA

Comcast Corporation

Consolidated Communications

Interoute Communications Ltd.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (CenturyLink, Inc.)

NTT Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Windstream Services, LLC.

Zayo Group

