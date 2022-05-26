New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anatomic Pathology Equipment and Consumables Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280867/?utm_source=GNW





The global anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market is expected to grow from $16.25 billion in 2021 to $17.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The market is expected to grow to $27.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.



The anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market consist of sales of anatomical pathology equipment and consumables and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture anatomical pathology equipment and consumables to diagnose diseases. Anatomic pathology is a branch of science in which the diagnosis of the disease is carried out by examining tissues and organs at a molecular, biochemical, and microscopic level.



The main product and services in anatomical pathology are instruments, consumables, and services.The anatomical pathology instruments involved in the anatomical pathology such as the wintrobe’s tube and westergen’s tube are used as instruments for different processes in pathology.



The various applications are disease diagnosis, cancer, other diseases, and medical research. These are used by various end-users such as hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, and others.



The rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer is expected to drive the demand for the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for anatomic pathology equipment and the consumables market.



The shortage of skilled professionals in clinical and diagnostic laboratories is hindering the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market.Anatomic pathology testing requires specialized skillsets relating to life sciences, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and software.



These skillsets are available to a limited number of organizations, most of which are located in the USA and Europe.The lack of trained manpower capable of performing molecular biology experiments and interpreting the results is a major limitation in the testing and confinement of anatomic pathology equipment in developing countries.



For the few laboratory experts present in these countries, priority is given to other medical emergencies such as heart attacks and road accidents. This shortage of skilled labor is expected to be a significant deterrent to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Companies in the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market are increasingly investing in new technologies for better efficiency and reducing the time taken to conduct these tests.Companies such as Biogenex have developed automated staining technology such as Xmatrx and i6000 diagnostics for diverse laboratory needs.



Matrix systems offer standardized processes from baking through final glass coverslip for staining and preventing cross-contamination and i6000 diagnostics is a high-throughput system for special staining of clinical samples in molecular pathology laboratories. The i6000 diagnostics possesses a staining capacity of 200 slides in 8 hours (60 slides in 3 hours).



In June 2019, PHC Holdings Corporation acquired the anatomical pathology business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for $1.14 billion. The acquired anatomical pathology business is expected to work as a new self-governing business named Epredia that will proceed to work as a leading global provider of comprehensive solutions in the anatomical pathology field, including instruments, consumables, and microscope slides.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





