Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Converge Enterprise Cloud on IBM Power for Google Cloud Platform

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF), a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, today announced a licensing agreement with IBM to extend its cloud capabilities with Converge Enterprise Cloud on IBM Power for Google Cloud Platform.



Leveraging the licensing agreement with IBM, Converge plans to extend and accelerate its product roadmap on IBM Power with new procurement models, locations and features. The Converge solution aims to empower customers with seamless procurement and billing via Google Cloud Marketplace, integrated support via Google Cloud Customer Care, and a self-service interface for provisioning.

IBM Power has been available as a service on Google Cloud Platform since January 2020. As part of today’s announcement, existing and prospective clients can benefit from Converge’s industry expertise and dedication to the platform, with seamless service and experience by Converge across AIX, and in the future, IBM i and Linux operating environments. Additionally, Converge has a track record of modernizing enterprise workloads running on IBM Power, uniquely combined with Google Cloud Services. The result is a modernize-to-value approach for hybrid cloud strategies.

“Converge has built a solid foundation and reputation of linking our clients with the right provider and solution for any business need,” stated Greg Berard, President of Converge. “Becoming the provider for IBM Power on Google Cloud allows us to continue removing barriers, reducing risk, and decreasing time-to-value as our clients adopt Google Cloud and transform their businesses. We look forward to leveraging and expanding the capabilities of Converge Enterprise Cloud and related solutions for our clients’ mission critical workloads across North America and Europe, including new IBM Power10 systems.”

“Clients globally rely on IBM as the infrastructure of choice for their mission-critical hybrid cloud and AI workloads,” said Natalia de Greiff, Vice President of IBM Ecosystem in the Americas. “We are committed to frictionless application and data experiences regardless of location, whether in a data center or in the public cloud. As part of the IBM Ecosystem, Converge helps clients access this consistent, seamless experience.”

Converge’s portfolio of Professional and Managed Services, backed by a global team of experts, also provides additional options for customers seeking to improve operational efficiency, migrate with confidence, or further reduce operational responsibilities.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.