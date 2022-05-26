Galecto to Present New Data on Oral Galectin-3 Inhibitor GB1211 at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Novel galectin-3-based mechanism of PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor resistance identified



Galecto’s oral galectin-3 inhibitor candidate, GB1211, reverses galectin-3 induced blockade of checkpoint inhibitors binding to PD-1/PD-L1 in pre-clinical models

BOSTON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for cancer and fibrosis, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, IL.

The first poster (Abstract # 2607), entitled: “Resistance to anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1: GB1211 reverses galectin-3 induced blockade of pembrolizumab and atezolizumab binding to PD-1/PD-L1,” demonstrates that, in pre-clinical models, GB1211 reversed a galectin-3 induced blockage of PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors and restored the binding of these checkpoint inhibitors. Multiple clinical studies have shown that patients with high galectin-3 expressing tumors generally have a poor response to PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors, potentially as a result of resistance to these widely-used therapeutics. GB1211, Galecto’s orally active, potent and selective galectin-3 inhibitor candidate, is designed to block the galectin-3 carbohydrate recognition domain and reduce tumor resistance to PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors. The abstract will be presented during the poster presentation session on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 8:00 – 11:00 am CT (Poster #2607).

The second poster (Abstract # TPS9152), entitled: “GALLANT-1: Galectin-3 (Gal-3) inhibitor GB1211 plus atezolizumab (atezo) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) – a randomized double-blind study,” highlights the Phase 2 trial design for GB1211 in NSCLC (the GALLANT-1 trial). This trial is designed to investigate the ability of GB1211 to increase the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors. For more information about the GALLANT-1 trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05240131). The abstract will be presented during the poster presentations on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 8:00 – 11:00 am CT (Poster #TPS9152).

“Galectin-3 expression in tumors has been linked to tumor growth, invasiveness and metastasis, however, the mechanism by which galectin-3 negatively impacts checkpoint inhibition is not fully understood,” said Professor Bertil Lindmark, Chief Medical Officer of Galecto. “Data presented in our first poster significantly adds to our understanding of this mechanism and may offer a key explanation for checkpoint inhibitor resistance. We were excited to see GB1211’s ability to restore the binding of checkpoint inhibitors to their ligand, demonstrating its potential to restore checkpoint inhibitor sensitivity in galectin-3 expressing tumors.” Professor Lindmark continued, “Our second poster highlights the trial design of GB1211 plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in first-line NSCLC. GB1211, as a potent inhibitor of galectin-3, may enhance the clinical efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors.”

Dr. Hans Schambye, Chief Executive Officer of Galecto, added, “As a leader in developing therapies using galectin inhibitors, we are excited to showcase our findings that further the field of galectin inhibition. We are very optimistic about the potential use of GB1211 in difficult-to-treat cancers and look forward to announcing data from our GALLANT-1 clinical trial of GB1211 in NSCLC in mid-2023.”

About GB1211 and Galectin-3 Mechanisms in Cancer

Increased galectin-3 expression in tumors is linked to tumor growth, invasiveness and metastatic potential. In the tumor tissue, galectin-3 supports the creation of fibrosis, tumor proliferation, metastasis, and immune avoidance. Galectin-3 uses a host of mechanisms including, but not limited to, VEGF, TGF-β, TYRO3, and MER-TK to increase tumor growth and metastasis. Furthermore, increased levels of galectin-3 in the tumor microenvironment facilitates tumor escape from the immune response by suppressing essential T-cell functions and activating tumor-protecting macrophages. Galectin-3-mediated immune suppression is linked to the removal of the interferon-gamma gradient and immune exhaustion via binding to LAG3 and the T-cell receptor.

Further, data suggest that galectin-3 can enhance PD-1 and PD-L1 binding and avert the interference of anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapies by blocking the binding of the antibodies to their respective targets. GB1211 is designed to counter these effects.

GB1211 demonstrated an anti-cancer effect and antifibrotic activity in multiple preclinical models and has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial in 78 healthy volunteers. In the Phase 1 trial, GB1211 was well-tolerated and exhibited dose-dependent pharmacokinetics.

