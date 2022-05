ARHT Media Launches CAPSULE - A New Touchscreen 4K Hologram Display

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or “ARHT” or the "Company") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce the launch of CAPSULE, ARHT’s latest touchscreen 4K hologram display capable of creating memorable interactive experiences that completely reimagine viewer engagement. CAPSULE is a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications. CAPSULE can beam-in live hologram presenters by leveraging ARHT’s HoloPresence™ capabilities, as well as playback pre-recorded programmatic content that viewers can interact with using touch.



“ARHT Media’s CAPSULE is an absolute gamechanger and the perfect complement to our existing holographic displays,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “CAPSULE opens up significantly more use cases for our technology and reinforces our position as the leader in the live hologram industry with the widest range and most innovative hologram solutions available across the world. Audience and client feedback from events featuring CAPSULE in the last month has been overwhelmingly positive, and in June, CAPSULE will be the main attraction at events, tradeshows, meetings and concerts in Barcelona, Paris, London, Singapore and across Canada, with many more locations expressing interest. With opportunities in retail, cinema, healthcare, education, defense, the music industry, professional services, and more, CAPSULE has the potential to help drive our revenue exponentially.”

For more information on CAPSULE and to view our latest video, visit: www.arhtmedia.com/capsule

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4d72816-5272-4bf0-b30d-77c67a5131ed

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

