Nanomix Granted CE Mark for eLab S1 Assay Panel for Whole Blood Samples

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomix Corporation (OTCQB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care diagnostics, today announced that it has received European CE mark designation for its eLab S1 assay panel for use with a lithium heparinized whole blood sample. The eLab S1 is currently marketed and CE marked for use with a plasma sample. The new authorization for a whole blood sample provides even faster results than the Company’s earlier plasma-based panel by eliminating the step of first centrifuging blood to produce a plasma sample.

Key Advantages:

The eLab S1 assay panel is the first of its kind offering Procalcitonin (PCT), C-Reactive Protein (CRP) and Lactate (LAC) for use on its testing device in emergency departments and decentralized healthcare environments

Faster time to results – driving information within the initial clinical decision-making window

Increased accessibility and broader end-user market

Designed to help providers achieve better patient outcomes

“We are very pleased to report CE mark designation in Europe for our S1 assay panel using a whole blood sample type,” stated David Ludvigson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nanomix. “We were already at the forefront of the diagnostic market, however, this approval provides even faster sample-to-results to better assist healthcare providers during their evaluation of patients with suspected critical infections, such as sepsis. By testing directly from a whole blood sample, valuable time is saved by skipping the processing steps currently required for different sample types. The use of whole blood increases test accessibility, shortens the time to result, and promotes the true mobility of our platform. Importantly, this is the first mobile, point-of-care product on the market that uses whole blood for PCT, one of the most important diagnostics used by providers while diagnosing critical infections and informing antibiotic treatment, which we believe will result in better patient outcomes.”

The S1 Assay panel was developed as an aid in rapidly diagnosing critical infections including sepsis. The panel provides quantitative test results for LAC, CRP and PCT from a single plasma sample or venous whole blood sample type. The assay runs on the eLab Analyzer with results available in approximately 12 minutes from sample to answer, versus the current diagnostic solutions which can take hours to provide a test result.

The Nanomix eLab® system is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system designed for the needs of rapid point-of-care testing. The Nanomix eLab® offers a variety of benefits, including results in minutes, lower cost, and portability, while providing accurate, quantitative results comparable in quality to those provided by central lab testing.

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix (OTCQB: NNMX) is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections as well as the rapid identification of current and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nano.com .

