C-Bond Systems’ Patriot Glass Solutions Division Receives New Purchase Order from Another School in Texas to Install C-Bond’s Ballistic-Resistant System

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division received a new purchase order from another school in Texas to install C-Bond BRS. C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system for architectural glass that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film.



Additionally, C-Bond’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Scott R. Silverman, and President, Allison Tomek, participated in an interview with Proactive Investors, a financial media portal, to urge schools to install C-Bond BRS as part of enhanced security measures to protect against active shooters. The Company’s interview with Proactive Investors can be watched here: https://bit.ly/3wQP6lv.

The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage. The combination of the C-Bond technology combined with multiple layers of security film have been validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

“Regrettably, active shooter situations are becoming all too common,” stated Silverman. “While C-Bond cannot prevent these tragedies, our technology can play an important role in protecting people to help minimize loss of life. We are here to offer schools across the country an easy-to-install solution that works.”

To see our security solutions in action, watch our video here: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions’ core products are C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry, and C-Bond BRS.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

