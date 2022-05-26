New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280866/?utm_source=GNW





The global vascular grafts market is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2021 to $2.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The market is expected to grow to $4.10 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.



The vascular graft global market consists of sales of vascular grafts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture vascular grafts that are used to repair the diseased or blocked blood vessel during the surgical procedure called vascular grafting or vascular bypass.Vascular grafting is performed to bypass a partial or complete blockage in an artery by reconnecting the blood vessels.



This process will improve the blood flow by redirecting blood from one area of the body to another. Vascular grafts are mainly used in the heart during coronary artery bypass and in the legs to treat vascular disease.



The main products of the vascular graft are hemodialysis access graft, endovascular stent graft, peripheral vascular graft, and coronary artery bypass graft.Endovascular stent graft refers to the method of minimally invasive method that is used to treat an aortic aneurysm and is performed to know the presence of abdominal pain, symptoms for the disease, and also for the size of the aneurysm.



The various raw materials are polyester grafts, ePTFE, polyurethane grafts, and biosynthetic grafts. The various applications of vascular graft are coronary artery disease, aneurysm, vascular occlusion, and renal failure that are used by end-users such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.



The rising prevalence of vascular diseases is driving the growth of the global vascular grafts market. According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in the US, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the world and according to the American Heart Association (AHA), the overall prevalence of myocardial infarction in the US was around 7.9 million per year, while the estimated annual incidence of a heart attack in the US is 720,000 new attacks and 335,000 recurrent attacks. According to a study by NHS Inform, a national health service of Scotland, every year around 20,000 coronary bypass grafts are carried out in England. Therefore, the high prevalence of vascular diseases is anticipated to drive the global vascular grafts market.



The high cost of medical treatment and complications related to prosthetic grafts are expected to restrain global vascular grafts market growth.The cost of the CABG (coronary artery bypass graft) surgery is very high in western countries.



For instance, in the US, the average cost of coronary artery bypass surgery is $40,000, which varies widely by region and facility.Moreover, several complications are associated with prosthetic grafts such as disruption of an infected anastomotic suture line due to rupture or pseudoaneurysm formation, sepsis, amputation, thromboembolism, chances of reinfection due to vascular grafts reconstruct, enteric fistulae, the spread of bacterial infection to other sites, and death.



Thus, high treatment costs and complications related to prosthetic grafts are expected to restrain the market growth.



Companies in the vascular graft market are increasingly investing in technological advances for the development of innovative vascular grafts, including customization of vascular grafts.For instance, RelayPro, a thoracic stent graft system recently launched by Terumo Aortic, is a low-profile device designed for patients with smaller access vessels in the treatment of thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR).



It offers a broad range of diameters, lengths, tapers, and proximal configurations to the physicians. Both bare stent and non-bare stent (NBS) versions are available for this device and they can be customized to meet the patient’s specific anatomical needs.



In November 2019, Terumo Aortic acquired Aortic Corporation for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to expand Terumo Aortic’s product portfolio by adding the fenestrated endovascular aortic repair (FEVAR) system to its product options.



Aortic Corporation is a US-based company involved in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of tools used for the treatment of patients suffering from abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) disease.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the vascular graft market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





