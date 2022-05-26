Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2022: A $27.3 Billion Market by 2030 - Rise in Investment by CMOs for Capacity Expansion

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share, & Trend Analysis Report by Source, by Service (Upstream, Downstream, Fill/Finish), by Product (Biologics), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030

Growing biopharmaceutical pipeline and lack of adequate manufacturing capabilities are two key factors that are driving partnership between large molecule manufacturers and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).

Contract manufacturers are engaged in broadening their service portfolio to meet the companies' demands with respect to regulatory standards and new services. The pandemic has, however, also had some negative knock-on effects as budgets and resources are diverted to "COVID products" at the expense of other biologics projects in development for other therapeutic areas.



The reliance of companies on CMOs for the production of biologics and biosimilars is expected to rise during the forecast period as a consequence of changes adopted by the CMOs. This is evident through growing investment in collaborations of companies with CMOs as well as continuous efforts taken up for expanding the service portfolio.

The supply chain of biopharmaceuticals remained robust and was largely unaffected worldwide during the coronavirus outburst. Also, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers are observing increased demand related to COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics.

Thus, the future holds numerous opportunities for the market. For instance, in 2020, AstraZeneca and Oxford Biomedica signed a one-year clinical and commercial supply agreement for the manufacturing of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222.



The future growth of the market is highly dependent on the promising opportunities offered by the biopharmaceutical industry, bioprocessing industry, and contract service industry. Expansion of fill-and-finish services and increasing robustness of venture capital investments for the life science sector are two important opportunities that are anticipated to drive the market.

For instance, in 2019, Shanghai HaiHe Biopharma Co. Ltd. raised USD 146.6 million as venture capital for its large cancer drug portfolio, which it shall utilize along with its outsourcing partner Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Mammalian-based biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing captured the largest market share about 58% in 2021 owing to the high penetration of mammalian expression systems for biologics development.

Out of all the services offered in this market, process development contributed to the largest share of 33% in 2021, owing to high capital investment, especially in downstream process.

Biologics contract manufacturing dominated its counterpart segment owing to higher demand for biologics production. However, the biosimilar segment is growing with a lucrative CAGR of 8.3% due to cost-saving advantages associated with biosimilars development.

The presence of an effective regulatory framework for biologics development in the U.S. has resulted in a large share of the North America market of 34.0% in 2021.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030, owing to developing economies such as India and China incorporating developments to sustain the competition.

Market Variables, Trends& Scope

Market driver analysis

Rise in investment by CMOs for capacity expansion

Commercial success of biopharmaceuticals and consequent increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals

Notable growth of biologics

Robust biopharmaceuticals pipeline

Cost and time-saving benefits offered by contract services

Market restraint analysis

Limited outsourcing amongst well-established biopharmaceutical manufacturers

Opportunity analysis

Expansion of fill-and-finish CMOs

Emergence of single-use bioprocessing equipment & solutions

Funding & investments

Trend Analysis

Merger & acquisitions in CMO industry

Trading of CMOs at strong EV/EBITDA multiples

Current trends in the biopharmaceutical industry

Pipeline Analysis

Distribution of products & projects in the development stage by clinical phase

Key finding of the analysis

Pipeline analysis for biosimilar drugs, as of February 2018

Total global biopharmaceutical R&D spending

Number of drugs in a clinical development phase, 2015

Pricing Analysis for Process Development

Cell line/expression system pricing

Bioreactor cost

Operating and construction cost advantage due to single-use bioprocessing equipment

Bioprocessing operating cost items and ranges

Bioprocessing pricing analysis based on product type

Downstream bioprocessing pricing analysis

Cost analyses for buffer purchasing

Customer Relationship Management in Contract Manufacturing

Selection process of CMO

Operations and quality oversight of CMOs

Competitive Landscape

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

Jrs Pharma

Celonic AG

Agc Biologics

Biomeva GmbH

Cmc Biologics

Financial Performance of Agc

Probiogen

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Samsung Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Binex Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Biologics

Abbvie, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9h0lga

Attachment