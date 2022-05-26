Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2022: A $27.3 Billion Market by 2030 - Rise in Investment by CMOs for Capacity Expansion

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share, & Trend Analysis Report by Source, by Service (Upstream, Downstream, Fill/Finish), by Product (Biologics), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030
Growing biopharmaceutical pipeline and lack of adequate manufacturing capabilities are two key factors that are driving partnership between large molecule manufacturers and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).
Contract manufacturers are engaged in broadening their service portfolio to meet the companies' demands with respect to regulatory standards and new services. The pandemic has, however, also had some negative knock-on effects as budgets and resources are diverted to "COVID products" at the expense of other biologics projects in development for other therapeutic areas.
The reliance of companies on CMOs for the production of biologics and biosimilars is expected to rise during the forecast period as a consequence of changes adopted by the CMOs. This is evident through growing investment in collaborations of companies with CMOs as well as continuous efforts taken up for expanding the service portfolio.
The supply chain of biopharmaceuticals remained robust and was largely unaffected worldwide during the coronavirus outburst. Also, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers are observing increased demand related to COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics.
Thus, the future holds numerous opportunities for the market. For instance, in 2020, AstraZeneca and Oxford Biomedica signed a one-year clinical and commercial supply agreement for the manufacturing of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222.
The future growth of the market is highly dependent on the promising opportunities offered by the biopharmaceutical industry, bioprocessing industry, and contract service industry. Expansion of fill-and-finish services and increasing robustness of venture capital investments for the life science sector are two important opportunities that are anticipated to drive the market.
For instance, in 2019, Shanghai HaiHe Biopharma Co. Ltd. raised USD 146.6 million as venture capital for its large cancer drug portfolio, which it shall utilize along with its outsourcing partner Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights
- Mammalian-based biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing captured the largest market share about 58% in 2021 owing to the high penetration of mammalian expression systems for biologics development.
- Out of all the services offered in this market, process development contributed to the largest share of 33% in 2021, owing to high capital investment, especially in downstream process.
- Biologics contract manufacturing dominated its counterpart segment owing to higher demand for biologics production. However, the biosimilar segment is growing with a lucrative CAGR of 8.3% due to cost-saving advantages associated with biosimilars development.
- The presence of an effective regulatory framework for biologics development in the U.S. has resulted in a large share of the North America market of 34.0% in 2021.
- However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030, owing to developing economies such as India and China incorporating developments to sustain the competition.
Market Variables, Trends& Scope
Market driver analysis
- Rise in investment by CMOs for capacity expansion
- Commercial success of biopharmaceuticals and consequent increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals
- Notable growth of biologics
- Robust biopharmaceuticals pipeline
- Cost and time-saving benefits offered by contract services
Market restraint analysis
- Limited outsourcing amongst well-established biopharmaceutical manufacturers
Opportunity analysis
- Expansion of fill-and-finish CMOs
- Emergence of single-use bioprocessing equipment & solutions
- Funding & investments
Trend Analysis
- Merger & acquisitions in CMO industry
- Trading of CMOs at strong EV/EBITDA multiples
- Current trends in the biopharmaceutical industry
Pipeline Analysis
- Distribution of products & projects in the development stage by clinical phase
- Key finding of the analysis
- Pipeline analysis for biosimilar drugs, as of February 2018
- Total global biopharmaceutical R&D spending
- Number of drugs in a clinical development phase, 2015
Pricing Analysis for Process Development
- Cell line/expression system pricing
- Bioreactor cost
- Operating and construction cost advantage due to single-use bioprocessing equipment
- Bioprocessing operating cost items and ranges
- Bioprocessing pricing analysis based on product type
- Downstream bioprocessing pricing analysis
- Cost analyses for buffer purchasing
Customer Relationship Management in Contract Manufacturing
- Selection process of CMO
- Operations and quality oversight of CMOs
Competitive Landscape
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Lonza
- Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd
- Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH
- Jrs Pharma
- Celonic AG
- Agc Biologics
- Biomeva GmbH
- Cmc Biologics
- Financial Performance of Agc
- Probiogen
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Biologics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Binex Co. Ltd.
- Wuxi Biologics
- Abbvie, Inc.
