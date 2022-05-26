AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices to Include Gun Detection in Upcoming Release of Analytics Software Suite

Detroit, Michigan, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) will include gun detection in its upcoming release of ‘version 7’ of its analytics software suite.



RAD further announced that in partnership with Centralized Vision, active monitoring of gun detection alerts will be offered at no cost for all RAD deployments, subject to terms and conditions to be announced later.

“When Steve shared with me that RAD would be extending the use of this analytic for free, we immediately wanted to participate at the most accessible pricing possible - free,” said Tom Vigilante, Founder and President of Centralized Vision. “Our staff loves the RAD software and working with their team. We’re thrilled to participate in activities that could provide significant improvements to clients’ safety and security.”

“Centralized Vision is our #1 monitoring partner, and Tom’s enthusiasm to participate is aligned with our efforts to leverage technology that help make people safer,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “We truly hope that Centralized Vision never receives an alert, but we know that if they do, we will have shaved minutes off response and thereby hopefully save lives in an active shooter event.”

RAD’s gun detection identifies the presence of side arms and long gun firearms. For clients who opt-in, as soon as a gun is identified as such by RAD’s AI-driven analytics the system may perform a variety of actions including appropriately activating a local autonomous alert, notifications to remote monitoring or onsite security staff, and appropriate authorities – ideally before any shots are fired. The alert could be in the form of an audible and visual response on the RAD device. This immediate response will provide building security (#PROPTECH) and law enforcement precious minutes to respond to the situation, mitigating the loss of life, injuries, and property losses. Full details, terms and conditions will be released publicly in July. Gun detection will be available on all RAD devices and is backward compatible with RAD devices already deployed. Clients will be invited to opt-in beginning in mid-June.

“The gun detection analytic has been on our perception team’s roadmap for over a year,” continued Reinharz. “We hope that inclusion of this analytic and monitoring support will encourage more clients to deploy our solutions.”

RAD’s gun detection analytic is just one of the many elements that will be prioritized and managed by the company’s upcoming ‘incident management system’. The platform allows RAD dealers to avoid expensive and high maintenance alarm management solutions and is part of RAD’s efforts to rewrite the entire security industry’s software library.

“I expect that the acceptance of RAD solutions in certain markets including schools, large gathering events, sports venues, and government facilities will be accelerated because of this gun detection analytic,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “It’s our hope that these tools, combined with revised social standards, laws and government policies can produce a safer society.”

As mentioned in previous announcements, RAD devices do not engage in any form of ‘crowd-scanning’ where specific people can be identified using facial recognition. ‘Human Attribute Detection’ (‘HAD’) allows clients to tag various humans based on clothing and luggage. HAD is useful, as an example, for RAD devices to avoid creating alerts when uniformed personnel are patrolling in concert with RAD devices, or for uniformed delivery people to be granted easier access to a controlled area.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @ SteveReinharz .

