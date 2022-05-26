New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280864/?utm_source=GNW





The global implantable biomaterials market is expected to grow from $101.91 billion in 2021 to $113.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The market is expected to grow to $180.87 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.



The implantable biomaterials market consists of sales of implantable biomaterials and related services. A biomaterial is a natural or synthetic material that is used in medical applications to support, enhance, or replace damaged tissue or a biological structure.



The main materials in the implantable biomaterials are the materials such as metallic, ceramic, polymers, and natural.Metallic implants in implantable biomaterials refer to the component that is widely selected for orthopedic prosthesis over polymeric biomaterials and traditional ceramic materials and is used for the enhancement of biological activities.



The various applications include dental, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, orthopedic, and others. These are used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.



The allocation of funds by government organizations in the development of new biomaterials[SR1] contributed to the implantable biomaterials market growth.For instance, Drexel University granted USD 200,000 to the National Science Foundation for research on biomaterial-mediated control over macrophage behavior that affects biomaterial vascularization.



The support from government organizations in the development of new biomaterials will drive the implantable biomaterials market.



Limitations of biomaterial-based products are a major challenge for the implantable biomaterials market.For instance, metal biomaterials can corrode due to chemical reactions within the body such as enzymes and acids or it can also cause some metal ion toxicity in the body.



Polymer biomaterial implants have intensive interaction with the body and can lead to wear and tear and can absorb the important nutrients and water from the blood.Some biomaterial implants can also minimize bone ingrowth or sometimes, implants can loosen over time and become dislodged.



These reactions that biomaterials have with the body restrain their use thereby negatively impacting the implantable biomaterials market’s growth.



Major companies in the implantable biomaterials market are implementing 3D printing of biomaterials in manufacturing.For instance, Evonik is producing 3D printable biomaterials for medical technology that are used for manufacturing medical implants with permanent body contact and temporary body contact line of bioresorbable filaments and powders.



Implants with permanent body contact are based on Vestakeep Peek, and with the temporary body, contact is based on Resume.



In August 2019, Linden, a US-based healthcare private equity firm, acquired Collagen Matrix Inc for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to be an operating partner-driven strategy and highlights their ongoing focus on medical products, and contract and private label manufacturing in the dental and orthopedic sectors.



Collagen Matrix is a collagen-based medical developer and manufacturer of orthopedic biomaterials.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the implantable biomaterials market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and USA.





