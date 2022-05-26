Basetwo Launches No-Code Artificial Intelligence Platform for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Raises $3.8 Million

TORONTO and BOSTON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basetwo , a SaaS AI platform for manufacturers, today announced it secured a $3.8M seed round led by Glasswing Ventures and Argon Ventures with additional funding from Caffeinated Capital, Graphite Ventures, MaRs IAF, Pareto Holdings, Plug and Play, and Quiet Capital.



The funding supports the launch of the category-making Basetwo AI platform , a first-of-its-kind solution that enables process engineers to rapidly build digital twins of their manufacturing plants leveraging a familiar no-code interface. Basetwo promotes the digitalization of manufacturing systems to foster intelligent manufacturing across the global supply chain. Basetwo intends to be the default platform for continuous improvement in the current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP), beginning with the pharmaceutical market and expanding to the food and beverage and chemical markets.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing market has been challenged in the past two years due to the pandemic and associated supply chain issues. In addition, the rate of drug development and demand for pharmaceuticals has increased at an unprecedented rate, fueled by technological and economic advancement globally. However, manufacturing optimization to meet this demand is still rudimentary and inadequate to meet today’s and future needs.

According to ABI Research the pharma industry is predicted to spend over $4.5 billion on digital transformation by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27%. In addition, the market for digital twins is forecasted to reach $35.5 billion by 2026, a 37% CAGR, according to a recent ResearchandMarkets report , primarily driven by the growing applications of digital twin technology in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Basetwo’s platform powered by “ p hysics-informed machine learning ” is well suited for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The Company’s no-code approach brings highly sophisticated capabilities from pre-built models to data pipelines and integrations within a complex manufacturing process to a format familiar to process engineers. Basetwo's ability to predict and understand manufacturing processes improves as more data is gathered, improving return on investment over time.

“The introduction of our no-code AI platform lets manufacturers of any size leverage the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) to develop digital twins easily, quickly, and economically,” said Thouheed Abdul Gaffoor , Co-Founder and CEO of Basetwo. “We are excited to have the backing and the expertise from Glasswing Ventures, Argon Ventures, and all our investors as we scale the business.”

Having previously co-founded and exited Emagin, an AI startup in the heavy industry, Thouheed has seen first-hand the challenges that manufacturers face with maximizing value from machine learning initiatives. To address this challenge, Thouheed left his previous role as Head of AI at Autodesk, and partnered with Thamjeeth Abdul Gaffoor, who co-founded and served as the CFO at Emagin, Tawfeeq Abdul Gaffoor, former Software Engineer at Lyft and Databricks, and Kiefer Eaton, a pharmaceutical industry specialist from Johnson & Johnson. Together, the Basetwo founding team brings deep domain expertise in manufacturing, technology, and pharmaceuticals.

“The pharmaceutical manufacturing market is at a critical point, having been heavily challenged by the pandemic and supply chain issues. By creating a digital duplicate of a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, the Basetwo AI platform allows process engineers to analyze where things might break down — or run more efficiently, and increase resilience,” said Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner of Glasswing Ventures. “As a category maker, Basetwo has delivered a revolutionary AI-based no-code solution that enables manufacturers to use digital twins for optimization. We anticipate that Thouheed and his team will disrupt the status quo in manufacturing and affect significant change in the industry.”

About Basetwo

Basetwo is the first no-code AI platform that enables process engineers to rapidly build and operationalize digital twins of their manufacturing plants. From process development to commercial manufacturing, manufacturers use the digital twins they build with Basetwo AI to improve process efficiencies across the value chain. For more information, please visit https://www.basetwo.ai/ .

About Glasswing Ventures

Glasswing Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm dedicated to investing in the next generation of AI and frontier technology startups that enable the rise of the intelligent enterprise. The firm was founded by visionary partners with decades of experience in these markets, a disciplined investment approach, and a strong track record of industry-leading returns. Glasswing leverages its deep domain expertise and world-leading advisory councils to invest in exceptional founders who transform markets and revolutionize industries. Learn more at https://glasswing.vc/ .



About Argon Ventures

Argon Ventures is a venture fund with a mission to amplify the energy of founders to launch breakthrough products to build impactful, global businesses. The firm’s Intelligent Industry Solutions investment thesis is centered on cutting-edge software platforms that accelerate productivity & drive top-line revenue, transform markets through radical efficiency and create enterprise value through data at scale. Argon’s portfolio spans a number of markets, including digital health, future of work, manufacturing, and others. The founding General Partners collectively bring over four decades of experience as successful operators, investors, advisors, founders and C-level executives of global companies.