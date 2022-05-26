Rubicon Enters Strategic Partnership with Palantir Technologies

Lexington, Kentucky, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Technologies, LLC (“Rubicon” or the “Company”), a digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies , Inc. (“Palantir”), enhancing and expanding its data, analytics, and reporting capabilities. As part of the agreement, the two organizations will also develop a joint go-to-market strategy for the commercialization of new Rubicon subscription data products and supporting workflows.

Palantir is a leading software company specializing in big data analytics, and its software empowers organizations of all kinds to effectively integrate their data, decisions, and operations. The new partnership with Rubicon is supported by Palantir’s Foundry operating system, a fully managed, modular SaaS offering that includes data integration, flexible analytics, visualization, model-building, operational decision-making, and decision capture.

“Data has been at the center of the Rubicon story since our company’s founding, and the application of data to business processes is what has enabled us to consistently drive environmental innovation in the waste and recycling category,” said Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Rubicon. “We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Palantir, and we believe that it will take our data capabilities to the next level, enabling our customers and hauler partners to optimize their waste and recycling operations, save money, grow their businesses, and execute on their sustainability goals.”

Waste is a global challenge and a global opportunity. Rubicon partners with businesses and governments around the world to advance its mission through zero-waste, landfill diversion, and smart city solutions. Rubicon’s suite of cloud-based offerings helps waste collection companies digitize their operations, while equipping municipalities and businesses of all sizes to adopt a fully digital model in service of initiating or growing their waste and recycling management capabilities.

“Like Palantir, Rubicon is a company that truly understands the power of data in its ability to transform industries from the ground up, and both organizations believe firmly in the importance of sustainability as a key enterprise performance metric,” said Shyam Sankar, Chief Operating Officer at Palantir. “We are excited to enable Rubicon to expand and enhance their data operating system on Foundry.”

The scope of the new partnership with Palantir encompasses both internal and external deliverables, including:

The development of new data collection and analysis tools

Provision of greater insight into waste, recycling, and sustainability performance for Rubicon’s corporate customers, smart city partners, and hauler network

Further optimization of customer and hauler service levels

A joint go-to-market effort to commercialize advanced analytics capabilities



Palantir will also provide ongoing support to Rubicon, its customers, and partners through workflow development, onboarding, and training to maximize the value provided by these new tools.

The partnership with Rubicon is in line with Palantir’s commitment to support customers’ sustainability and corporate citizenship goals. Palantir is also partnering with some of the world’s leading organizations to power renewable energy, improve grid resilience, accelerate roll-out of e-mobility (EV networks and air travel), and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Creating a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the Company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Founder SPAC (Nasdaq: FOUN), which is expected to result in Rubicon becoming a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the new ticker symbol “RBT” in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Founder SPAC

Founder is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Founder is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, the company focuses on businesses within the technology sector, with a specific focus on the theme of Digital Transformation. Founder is led by CEO Osman Ahmed, CFO Manpreet Singh, and Executive Chairman Hassan Ahmed. The company’s independent directors include Jack Selby, Steve Papa, Allen Salmasi, and Rob Theis. Sponsor and advisor, Nikhil Kalghatgi, leads the company’s advisory board.

