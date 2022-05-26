Jubi Establishes a Lab to Incubate Cutting-edge Projects in the Web3 Space

Singapore, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an institutional technology, blockchain is building a new way of coordinating economic activities, reshaping traditional methods of collaboration and trust, and triggering profound global change. The team prefers to call the new ecosystem built on blockchain technology Web3, and more and more people are paying attention to and joining this emerging industry. Trading exchanges as hubs linking various industry segments drive the industry's development. Jubi, as one of the leaders, also takes its position, responsibilities, and obligations seriously.

Jubi is a digital asset trading platform established in 2013, aiming to be a promoter, contributor, and companion of the industry's development. As a veteran trading platform, they continue to provide compliant professional, safe, stable, and reliable trading services to their users. They provide cryptocurrency and derivatives trading services globally to over 2.3 million users in 23 countries.

Jubi has always focused on the industry's cutting-edge areas, especially with Web3. The team continuously provides users with new investment opportunities to allow everyone to reap the rewards. They are also active mentors, supporting emerging projects and ensuring they receive industry resources, laying a solid foundation to drive forward the Web3 initiative.

Jubi Labs ensures the development of quality projects.

After 2020, with the accelerated progress of ETH, more mature Layer 1 ecosystems, complimented with advanced Layer 2 solutions, have allowed the Web3 areas of NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse to thrive. GameFi and the Metaverse have performed well recently. Jubi believes these quality projects need a quality growth environment to better adapt to the high-speed nature of the industry and meet potential market requirements. We launched Jubi Labs at the beginning of 2020 to provide a structured framework for such an environment.

Jubi Labs is an innovative venture capital fund and incubator with $20 million committed to becoming a global leader in investment and incubation for quality blockchain projects. Jubi Labs will provide investment, marketing, product incubation, community resources, and comprehensive support, with more than six months of support for each project to help development.

In addition to incubating new projects, Jubi Labs will also focus on building public chain infrastructure, such as ETH 2.0, Polkadot, Near, Avalanche, Solana, Arweave, and dApps to enrich the industry. Through their incubation and acceleration, more and more quality projects are gradually "landing" in the industry and emerging as a force within their field.

It is Jubi's responsibility and obligation to be the facilitator, escort, and companion of the industry's development, and it is also part of the "Jubi Value" concept.



Capture industry trends and constantly discover new investment opportunities for users.

The constant emergence and iterations of industry trends bring numerous potential investment opportunities, showing future potential and market vitality. Although the industry is thriving, many first-time users find it challenging to seize the opportunities. They believe the exchange should also introduce early quality projects to users so that everyone can participate and enjoy the rewards.

Through Jubi Labs, Jubi can keep a keen sense of what is at the cutting-edge of the industry. This invaluable position can create quality investment opportunities within the Jubi ecosystem. Every quality project incubated by Jubi Labs will be listed first on the Jubi exchange so every Jubi user can invest in the early stage of new pioneering projects.

Jubi is also constantly integrating new leading projects from new industry segments into the existing ecosystem to create innovative products that complement the industry. For example, by integrating DeFi and CeFi, they launched the forward-thinking Jubi DeFi innovation financial section with financial derivative products such as "One-click Mining" and "Balance Mining," which received an enthusiastic market response unanimous approval from users. In the future, Jubi will continue to move into innovative areas to further enrich the investment options within the ecosystem for users.



Although already deeply involved in the industry for nine years, Jubi still keeps dynamically innovating by focusing on cutting-edge projects and areas of the industry. With the concept of responsibility to users and the industry, Jubi will continue to explore emerging areas and forge ahead to accelerate progress within the industry.