Cullinan Oncology to Host Analyst and Investor Briefing at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Meeting to highlight updated data from the Phase 1/2a study of CLN-081



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that it will host an investor and analyst briefing during the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual meeting to review updated data from its lead program, CLN-081/TAS6417.

The briefing will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT (7:00 a.m. CDT), and will be available under the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cullinanoncology.com/news-events/events.

The briefing will feature a review of updated data from the ongoing Phase 1/2a Study of CLN-081/TAS6417 in non-small cell lung cancer patients with EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations (Ins20), which are being presented during an ASCO oral abstract session on June 3, 2022 (Abstract number 9007).

CLN-081/TAS6417 is an orally available, differentiated, irreversible EGFR inhibitor that selectively targets cells expressing EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations while sparing cells expressing wild-type EGFR. Cullinan recently announced a strategic collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the joint development and commercialization of CLN-081/TAS6417.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer. We innovate without borders to find the most promising clinic-ready cancer therapies, whether from our own discovery efforts or through exceptional engagement with our academic and industry partners. Anchored in a deep understanding of immuno-oncology and translational cancer medicine, we leverage our scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications. Powered by our novel research model, we push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to cancer therapeutic, applying rigorous early experimentation to fast-track only the most promising assets to the clinic and ultimately commercialization. As a result, our diversified pipeline is strategically built with assets that activate the immune system or inhibit key oncogenic drivers across a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be the best or first in their class.

Our people possess deep scientific expertise, seek innovation openly, and exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients with cancer. Learn more about our Company at www.cullinanoncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media

Rose Weldon

+1 215.801.7644

rweldon@cullinanoncology.com