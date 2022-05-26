Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Interim Management Statement

LEI code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Introduction

I present Albion Technology & General VCT PLC’s (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022.

Performance and dividends

The Company’s unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 March 2022 was £131.89 million or 82.05 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 1.40 pence per share or 1.74 per cent. since 31 December 2021.

Fundraising and share issuances

During the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022, the Company issued the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/22:

Date Number of shares issued Issue price per share (including costs of issue) Net proceeds

£’000 25 February 2022 13,924,598 81.90p - 82.80p 11,241 31 March 2022 14,154,989 82.80p 11,428 Total 28,079,587 22,669

On 29 March 2022, the Company announced that applications under the Prospectus offer had reached its £24 million gross limit and was therefore fully subscribed and closed to further applications.

Portfolio

The following investments have been made during the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022:

New investments £’000 Activity PerchPeek Limited 546 Digital relocation platform Regulatory Genome Development Limited 107 Provider of machine readable structured regulatory content Total new investments 653





Further investments £’000 Activity Black Swan Data Limited 953 Predictive analytics for consumer brands TransFICC Limited 878 A provider of a connectivity solution, connecting financial institutions with trading venues via a single API Cantab Research Limited (T/A Speechmatics) 849 Provider of low footprint automated speech recognition which can be deployed in the cloud, on premise or on device across over 31 languages Seldon Technologies Limited 411 Software company that enables enterprises to deploy Machine Learning models in production Locum's Nest Limited 138 Provides a technology solution for the management of locum doctors for the NHS NuvoAir Holdings Inc 121 Digital therapeutics and decentralised clinical trials for respiratory conditions Koru Kids Limited 85 Online marketplace connecting parents and nannies Total further investments 3,435

The following disposals were made during the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022:

Portfolio Company Proceeds

£’000 Credit Kudos Limited 5,065 Disposal of investment on a cost of £1.0 million realising a gain of £4.1 million on cost Phrasee Limited 2,195 Disposal of investment on a cost of £0.7 million realising a gain of £1.5 million on cost MyMeds&Me Limited 1,476 Disposal of investment on a cost of £0.4 million realising a gain of £1.0 million on cost Total proceeds 8,736

Top ten holdings as at 31 March 2022:

Investment Carrying value

£’000 % of net asset value Activity Quantexa Limited 16,933 12.8 Network analytics platform to detect financial crime Oviva AG 5,548 4.2 A technology enabled service business in medical nutritional therapy (MNT) Radnor House School (TopCo) Limited 5,354 4.1 Independent school for children aged 2-18 Proveca Limited 4,727 3.6 Reformulation of medicines for children Chonais River Hydro Limited 4,147 3.1 Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands Black Swan Data Limited 3,845 2.9 Predictive analytics for consumer brands Cantab Research Limited (T/A Speechmatics) 3,668 2.8 Provider of low footprint automated speech recognition which can be deployed in the cloud, on premise or on device across over 31 languages The Evewell Group Limited 3,087 2.3 Operator and developer of women’s health centres focusing on fertility Egress Software Technologies Limited 3,024 2.3 Encrypted email & file transfer service provider Oxsensis Limited 2,982 2.3 A developer and producer of industrial sensors for use in ultra-high temperature environments

Share buy-backs

During the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022, the Company did not buy back any shares.

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Material events and transactions after the period end

After the period end, the Company had the following material investment transaction:

Investment of £566,000 in an existing portfolio company, Cantab Research Limited (T/A Speechmatics), (business activity as described above); and

Investment of £492,000 in a new portfolio company which uses machine learning to create a new standard for how organisations manage customer debt - ethically and technologically.

The following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each were allotted under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/22 to shareholders who elected for the 2022/23 tax year:

Date Number of shares issued Issue price per share (including costs of issue) Net proceeds

£’000 11 April 2022 922,386 81.90p - 82.80p 745

There have been no other material events or transactions after the period end to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.

Robin Archibald, Chairman

26 May 2022

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850