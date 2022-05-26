New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280862/?utm_source=GNW





The global non contact infrared thermometers market is expected to grow from $0.28 billion in 2021 to $0.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The market is expected to grow to $0.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.



The non-contact infrared thermometers market consists of sales of non-contact infrared thermometers and related services. The non-contact infrared thermometer is a thermometer that can be used to quickly and non-invasively evaluate temperature, possibly causing less discomfort than traditional methods.



The main product types of non-contact infrared thermometers are the forehead, in-Ear, and multifunction.The in-ear non-contact infrared thermometers are the thermometers that are used to measure the temperature of the ear inside the canal but are not accurate as contact infrared thermometers.



These are used in veterinary and medical applications. The various distribution channels are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online sales.



The increasing demand for non-contact infrared thermometers due to the COVID-19 cases is a key factor driving the growth of the market.The number of cases of COVID-19 infection is growing rapidly and with fever being a key symptom, it is essential to have a temperature test of the people wherever there is an enormous gathering.



Infrared thermometers are efficient devices for accurate and frequent measurement of body temperature, as they monitor the temperature through the forehead from a distance, and in seconds. Therefore, the demand for the infrared thermometer is increasing every day due to its fast calculation and high precision features.



The high cost of non-contact infrared thermometers is a key factor hampering the growth of the non-contact infrared thermometers market.Since the outbreak of COVID-19, non-contact thermometers or temperature guns have become limited on the market and are sold at very high prices.



This is because the increasing need for screening tests to prevent COVID-19 spread has increased the demand for these devices.However, there is a demand and supply gap.



As the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing globally, countries are struggling to export and import these devices due to restrictive containment measures, the closure of industries, and export bans.Due to the shortage of non-contact thermometers or temperature guns in the market, the available devices have become expensive resulting in customers moving towards buying traditional thermometers.



Therefore, the high cost of non-contact infrared thermometers is expected to hinder the growth of the non-contact infrared thermometers market.



The non-contact infrared thermometer based on Bluetooth is a key trend in the non-contact infrared thermometer market.The door-to-door testing campaigns are becoming less realistic with increasing COVID-19 cases and this is where the smart thermometer comes into the picture.



When the thermometer is switched on, it connects to the phone through Bluetooth and the location will also appear on the app, just like other thermometers, you can evaluate yourself and the findings will appear on the mobile phone, and if there is a fever, the information and location will be sent to the server.For example, using the Digi-Sense D/S IR Therm app, the infrared thermometer connects to the Bluetooth technology and sends information to the smartphone or iOS device.



The results are stored automatically with a date-and-time signature in the app and they can be stored in a CSV format and emailed for future reference.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the non-contact infrared thermometers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.





