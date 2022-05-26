The Global Telemedicine Market is expected to reach a value of USD 233.49 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.75% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028) - SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telemedicine allows patients to communicate with doctors over the internet and also helps to save healthcare costs. Attributing these benefits, physicians and hospitals are eager to incorporate digital health technologies into their practices. This has prompted the government to adopt telehealth-related rules and reimbursement standards. Telemedicine advancements have made healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone. Growth in e-visits and expansion in radiology, cardiology, behavioral health, and other fields has resulted in the creation of new business and healthcare models centered on telehealth. With the debut of multiple platforms and the entry of new firms with significant finance, the global telemedicine industry is rapidly becoming more competitive.

Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 positively influenced the growth of the global telemedicine market. With the norms of social distancing, the demand for teleconsultations and digital health services increased significantly. In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth has emerged as a potent tool. The bulk of virtual visit service providers reported a significant increase in user and subscriber numbers. In 2020, from January to March, Teladoc Health Inc. recorded a 60% growth in virtual consultations, reaching 2 million, compared to 2019Q4.

Furthermore, the introduction of AI-based clinics is likely to create multiple opportunities for the Global Telemedicine Market growth. AI-powered medication booths have emerged significantly in recent years. In the booth, a smart medicine cabinet is included, which can dispense over 100 medications. For an instance, Ping An Good Doctor provides a tiny unstaffed clinic that is based on AI. Patients who seek immediate consultations can sit in the three-square-meter booth and speak with an AI-assisted doctor. The AI computer gathers medical information and generates a diagnosis approach, which is then sent along to a clinical expert. These mini-clinics are named "One-Minute Clinics". Patients are then connected to a clinician on 'Ping An Good Doctor's' in-house medical team through these clinics and then medications are prescribed.

The prominent market players are constantly adopting various innovation and growth strategies to capture more market share. The key market players are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Cisco Systems (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Teladoc Health (US), American Well (US), and AMC Health (US) among others.

Drivers- Technological advancements along with the integration of AI in Telemedicine is the prominent factor driving the global telemedicine industry growth.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Telemedicine Market based on Type, Modality, Application, End-User, and Region:

Global Telemedicine Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Products Services

Global Telemedicine Market by Modality (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) Real-time (Synchronous) Others

Global Telemedicine Market by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Teleradiology Telepathology Tele dermatology Telecardiology Telepsychiatry Others

Global Telemedicine Market by End-User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Healthcare Facilities Homecare

Global Telemedicine Market By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) North America US Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



