WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES APPOINTS TIM ROBB AS NEW GENERAL COUNSEL

Iselin, NJ, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World) announced today that Tim Robb has joined as the firm’s General Counsel. In this role, Robb will have oversight of all legal functions across the business including corporate governance, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, and litigation.

“We have been building out our leadership team and are thrilled to have Tim join as general counsel,” said Rich Eknoian, World’s chief executive officer. “His experience leading change management across legal and business teams that are challenged by accelerated expansion will be instrumental as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

“This is an amazing opportunity to build out World’s legal infrastructure as the firm experiences tremendous organic and acquisition growth,” said Tim Robb, general counsel of World. “I look forward to partnering with World’s department leaders to deliver on World’s business goals and improve the experience for clients and partners.”

Robb has more than 20 years of legal experience in the insurance and financial services industry. Most recently he was the chief legal officer of Amynta Group, a premier insurance services company. Prior to that, he was general counsel of NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant. Robb holds a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and a B.S. in Political Science and Government from Syracuse University.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance and financial services organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services, and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 147 acquisitions and serves its customers from 170 offices across the United States. World is a Top-100 U.S. Broker, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

Attachment