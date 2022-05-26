SBI Coin, The World's Leading Cryptocurrency Trading Platform: Creating a New Generation of Intelligent Trading System

Tokyo, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBI Coin, a self-developed digital currency trading platform, has been online and operating safely for five years.

Digital currencies are experiencing a "cold winter" as the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive "tapering". According to CoinMarketCap, the entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $500 billion in value last week alone, and many individual cryptocurrency investors are experiencing a similar dilemma to that of 519 in 2021, making it crucial for investors to choose a cryptocurrency trading platform with stable trading, stopping loss in time and safe. The reporter recently learned from SBI (sbicoin.com) that its new SBI Coin trading service system was put online and used the technical iteration optimization on April 30. This will effectively realize the free switching trading of various digital assets such as bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin, providing a more secure and reliable environment for digital currency trading.

The reporter learned that SBI Coin has been dedicated to the service of cryptocurrency trading since its establishment in May 2017 and has always maintained a high growth rate. Today, it has grown into one of the most popular digital currency trading service platforms, providing a series of cryptocurrency trading services such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Dogecoin, etc., for millions of users in 100 countries and regions around the world. It gives users a differentiated service of safe and reliable, free trading, low spreads and high leverage, multi-language support, and 7×24 hours online throughout the year.

A safer and more secure trading environment

Most digital crypto trading platforms currently offer multiple security protections for users and investors, such as dual login authentication, PGP encrypted email communication, email or SMS alerts, etc., but this pales in comparison to the ever-evolving technology. No matter how sophisticated the technology is, there are still times when hackers can exploit it. Therefore, it is vital to have a contingency mechanism for security incidents.

Different trading platforms have different approaches to this problem. For example, Firecoin and Cryptocurrency have set up risk funds to deal with security incidents, but risk funds are ultimately a product of centralization.

SBI Coin starts with professional security network security issues. It builds a strong protection system and implements enhanced security level measures by simulating risks such as data leakage and capital theft to ensure that customers' assets are safe and stable.



More stable trading environment and low spreads and high leverage

Cryptocurrency users spread all over the world. When the market fluctuates, platforms often have to deal with millions of traffic in a short period of time. In order to cope with extreme market conditions, SBI Coin has developed a more responsive and dynamic scaling technology, which allows it to expand its server resources more quickly to cope with the impact of heavy traffic when a big market comes. As a result, SBI Coin's trading service can still run at high speed when other trading platforms lagging or disconnected during extreme market conditions.

The SBI Coin platform allows for small trades of around $10 and multiples of leverage against account balances, enabling small amounts of capital to be leveraged into large investments with the lowest spreads in the industry. At the same time, to help users manage their own risk, SBI Coin has also introduced a "Immediately Executable Price Range" to help investors stop losses in time and minimize risk.

SBI Coin, a self-developed digital currency trading platform, has been online and operating safely for five years. In the future, SBI Coin insists on its mission to provide a safer, more reliable, more efficient, more convenient, and more stable cryptocurrency trading system environment for new users.