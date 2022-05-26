Diethyl Oxalate Market is expected to reach US$ 165,685.8 Th by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diethyl oxalate market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032. Market growth is attributed to growing demand from pigment & dye and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies.



Diethyl oxalate is an organic compound with colorless characteristics. It is the dimethyl ester of oxalic acid. Diethyl oxalate is used to make active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), polymers, and intermediates for dyestuffs. It is also used as a solvent to make esters, resins, fragrances, and electronic lacquers.

Dyestuffs and solvents are expected to remain key application fields for diethyl oxalate owing to the substantial production of pigments & dyes across the globe. Also, the growing demand for generic and OTC drugs is expected to propel the demand for diethyl oxalate owing to increased consumption of these pharmaceutical drugs in daily lifestyle.

Increasing population has resulted in higher demand for food, which is expected to bolster demand for agrochemicals for higher yield, thereby augmenting diethyl oxalate demand in the near future.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for diethyl oxalate is estimated to reach a value of US$ 165,685.8 Th by the end of 2032.

The liquid segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.8 during the assessment period of 2022-2032.

Dyestuffs are estimated to remain a key application of diethyl oxalate, and the segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 5.7% over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 10,700.1 Th during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the plastics & polymers segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5% over the decade.





“Key market participants are investing a fair share of their revenue in research & development to investigate new applications of diethyl oxalate, as the market is still in its early developmental stage,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global diethyl oxalate market has been identified as a fragmented space owing to a large number of players across the world.

Key players are investing a significant portion of their revenue in R&D to investigate new diethyl oxalate applications. The market is currently in a state of stagnation, with no key activities such as expansions, acquisitions, or collaborations being observed. The market is still in its early stages and has not yet reached the point where mass commercialization is feasible.

There are several potential applications for this chemical, but low consumer/end-user awareness and the availability of substitutes are significant barriers that must be overcome before its widespread use. Despite these obstacles, there is a lot of potential for this chemical to have a big impact in the future.

Conclusion

Due to increased demand from various end-use industries such as plastics and polymers, pharmaceuticals, pigments and dyes, and many others, the market is projected to expand at a healthy rate, particularly in East Asia and South Asia Pacific.

In terms of customer base, innovation, and geopolitical conditions, East Asia and South Asia Pacific are vastly different. Due to the sheer growing end-use sectors, the diethyl oxalate markets in India, China, and ASEAN countries are expected to gain traction soon.

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global diethyl oxalate market that contains an industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product form, application, end-use industry, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

