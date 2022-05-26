3-D Matrix Medical Technology’s PuraStat® Hemostatic Gel Highlighted by Key Opinion Leaders at Digestive Disease Week®

Newton, MA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PuraStat®, a hemostatic agent made by 3-D Matrix Medical Technology, a leading global peptide solutions company, was prominently featured in several key presentations from key opinion leaders at the recent Digestive Disease Week® (DDW).

On Sunday, May 22, Professor Pradeep Bhandari (Queen Alexandra Hospital, UK) spoke on Post-Polypectomy Bleeding and related his clinical experience using PuraStat in the context of alternative hemostatic techniques. He emphasized the procedural advantages of PuraStat including its ease of use and rapid application.

He concluded his presentation by saying, “In our hands, we have seen significant reduction in delayed bleeding rates. We’ve used it on more than 550 patients in the UK with very good results. PuraStat is an effective tool for resolving intraprocedural complications.”

In addition, on Monday May 23, Professor Allesandro Repici (Humanitas Research Hospital, Italy) performed a live endoscopy session where he demonstrated the application of PuraStat hemostatic gel in a post piecemeal endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) procedure. Professor Repici provided real-time visual evidence of how PuraStat enables precise application for prevention of post-procedural bleeding.

As part of his discussion, he commented, “PuraStat is very easy to deliver. You can see how precise you can be with a very nice, protective layer. Data from a multi-center registry and from a randomized trial show that it may significantly reduce delayed bleeding.”

“We are thrilled to have Professors Bhandari and Repici amplify their clinical conviction that PuraStat is a valuable and effective part of their toolkit,” commented Toshi Amanuma, Managing Director at 3-D Matrix North America. “As we approach our full commercial launch in the US next month, we look forward to collaborating with US-based GI endoscopists to help control delayed bleeding, make endoscopic procedures safer and improve patient care.”

Management of intraprocedural bleeding in the GI tract is crucial for improving the practice of general GI procedures as well as endoscopic resection procedures such as Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR), Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD), and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). Active bleeding and non-bleeding vessels are traditionally electrically cauterized by endo-knives or hemostatic forceps during resection but may increase the incidence of delayed complications such as bleeding or perforation related to thermal tissue damage.

PuraStat’s hemostatic gel features a unique, self-assembling synthetic peptide designed to reduce delayed bleeding and achieve hemostasis during endoscopic procedures in the gastrointestinal tract. Its transparent construction allows for visual confirmation of bleeding status and is easily applied with pre-filled ready-to-use syringes. PuraStat has been cleared by the US FDA for hemostasis of mild and moderate bleeding post ESD or EMR, as an adjunct, bridge, prophylactic, or rescue therapy for intraprocedural venous bleeding or prophylactic therapy to prevent post procedure bleeding, as well as for the symptomatic management of rectal mucositis, such as radiation proctitis that may be caused by chemotherapy or radiotherapy. PuraStat will be commercially available in the US in June, 2022.

About 3-D Matrix Medical Technologies

Founded in 2004 as a spinoff from MIT, 3-D Matrix has grown to become leading global peptide solutions company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With offices serving the Americas, Europe, and Asia our employees together with our partners and distributors serve research scientists, healthcare providers and patients around the globe. www.3dmatrix.com/us/

About Digestive Disease Week®

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers, and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and virtual meeting from May 21-24, 2022. The meeting showcases more than 3,100 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

