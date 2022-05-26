Sprout Social joins the TikTok Marketing Partner Program and Introduces New TikTok Integration

CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly half of TikTok’s 1 billion global users have reported purchasing something after seeing it promoted on the platform, establishing TikTok as a leading destination for brands looking to drive increased revenue from their social strategies. To help brands capture this opportunity, Sprout Social announced today it is partnering with TikTok, as part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, to launch a first-of-its-kind integration that enables Sprout’s users to further grow their end-to-end video strategy with TikTok video scheduling, comment management and presentation-ready reports.



“Social media has become the center of gravity for brands and their relationships with their customers,” said Justyn Howard, Sprout Social’s CEO and co-founder. “That’s why we are extremely proud to partner with TikTok to help develop its first organic API and deliver an integration that will give our customers the tools to generate the most business impact possible from their content strategies.”

“At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands to develop great content that resonates with their communities. We are excited to welcome our new Content Marketing partners into the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, and to be collaborating with some of the most trusted partners in the industry. These partners will provide marketers with simple, effective tools to help them to regularly publish content, gain valuable performance insight, and meaningfully engage with their communities,” said Melissa Yang, Tiktok’s Head of Ecosystem Partnerships.

As an official badged partner for the Content Marketing speciality, Sprout customers will now benefit from the integration of TikTok into Sprout’s platform. The integration gives users the ability to schedule and publish TikTok videos, manage and reply to comments and collect key data that measures how their videos are performing and their impact compared to other social networks. These capabilities will support brands in developing and refining their TikTok strategies to have the most meaningful impact on their business.

Learn more about Sprout Social’s integration with TikTok here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 32,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

