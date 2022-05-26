TELUS invests $20 million to roll out PureFibre and 5G networks in the Lower St. Lawrence

English French

99 per cent of households in TELUS' territory already have access to the PureFibre network for work, education, entertainment, and virtual healthcare



TELUS on track to complete its network deployments related to the Operation High-Speed program by September 2022

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announces a $20 million private investment in the Lower St. Lawrence region for a new wireless site in Saint-Damase and the rollout of its PureFibre network in the communities of Saint-Mathieu-Rioux and Lac-des-Aigles, and in the Lac Taché sector of Rimouski's ZEC (Controlled Development Zone). The investment is paired with $1.8 million from the Canadian and Quebec governments as part of the Operation High Speed program (Éclair I component), and will bridge the digital divide by fostering digital innovation in local businesses, promoting the tourism industry, attracting young workers and families, and accelerating the development of virtual services in health and education.

"Our 1,400 team members and ecosystem of partners in the Lower St. Lawrence region are using technology to create a better future for citizens by bridging the digital divide with our world-class networks," says Nathalie Dionne, TELUS' Interim Vice-President, Home Solutions and Customer Excellence in Quebec. "Ninety-nine per cent of families and businesses in our Quebec territory are connected to our PureFibre network, and we continue to invest with the objective of connecting all households to high speed Internet by September 2022. We also applaud the Quebec government's commitment to improving wireless coverage in our regions, with a $50 million investment in their most recent budget. Today, broadband connectivity is more than a commodity: it is necessary to our work, entertainment, education, and access to improved healthcare. Most importantly, it empowers our regions to grow, fast-track their environmental transition, and dynamically promote their attractions."

TELUS' investment along with the committed government support will help to initiate and advance the following projects:

Deployment of the PureFi bre network to 400 fam ilies and businesses in Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux and Lac-des-Aigles as well as the Lac Taché sector of Rimouski's ZEC. These households have home access to optic fibre Internet, the world's fastest and most reliable Internet technology. PureFibre offers ultra-fast symmetrical speeds along with nearly infinite bandwidth so everyone can work, stream, game, or make video calls at the same time. It also supports the entire TELUS family of superior home products and services, which includes a wide selection of connected healthcare services and advanced security, home automation, and entertainment solutions.





for expanded 5G coverage in the community. As it continues to evolve, 5G technology will be instrumental in making our cities smarter and greener, transforming agriculture, improving healthcare, and further advancing connected homes and autonomous cars. Ongoing support for local organizations and vulnerable families in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Since 2000, TELUS and its active and retired team members have provided more than 600,000 volunteer hours and more than $10 million in cash contribution to support local organizations, including the Fondation du Centre hospitalier régional de Rimouski, Association du cancer de l’Est du Québec, Fondation de l’UQAR, Maison La Débrouille and Les Amis des Jardins de Métis. TELUS Mobility and TELUS Internet for Good programs also provide low-cost services to vulnerable youth, seniors, families, and people with disabilities.



Quotes:

“With the advent of remote work, and to ensure the social and economic development of Quebec’s different regions, access to a high speed Internet connection is essential. Nowadays, our work, classes, social contacts and even medical consultations all happen online, so all Quebec residents need access to the technologies that will allow them to take advantage of those opportunities,” says Gilles Bélanger, parliamentary assistant to the Premier of Quebec for high speed Internet issues . “We want a Quebec that is modern, prosperous and future-oriented, and achieving those goals would be inconceivable without quality high speed Internet service. Over the past few months, thanks to our collaboration with various partners including TELUS, we have been able to overcome a number of different challenges we’ve encountered, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made.”





. “We want a Quebec that is modern, prosperous and future-oriented, and achieving those goals would be inconceivable without quality high speed Internet service. Over the past few months, thanks to our collaboration with various partners including TELUS, we have been able to overcome a number of different challenges we’ve encountered, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made.” "This is excellent news for the residents of Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux, Lac-des-Aigles and the Lac Taché sector in Rimouski," says Maxime Blanchette Joncas, Bloc Québécois MP for Rimouski-Neigette—Témiscouata — Les Basques . "Each improvement in connectivity in the region represents a concrete step towards a more prosperous and dynamic Lower St. Lawrence. Access to high speed Internet is essential, whether for professional, entrepreneurial or personal purposes. It is crucial to continue to invest so that everyone can enjoy the opportunities of connectivity."





. "Each improvement in connectivity in the region represents a concrete step towards a more prosperous and dynamic Lower St. Lawrence. Access to high speed Internet is essential, whether for professional, entrepreneurial or personal purposes. It is crucial to continue to invest so that everyone can enjoy the opportunities of connectivity." "In 2020, Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux entered the digital age with the long-awaited arrival of cellular coverage in our community," says Roger Martin, Mayor of Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux. "With the 5G rollout in 2021 and the arrival of optic fibre this year, our community is on a roll. Our population is growing and more families are interested in moving to our beautiful region. TELUS and government investments have added momentum to our community's economic development and growing tourist attractions. When it comes to connectivity, we don't have to be envious of big cities."





"With the 5G rollout in 2021 and the arrival of optic fibre this year, our community is on a roll. Our population is growing and more families are interested in moving to our beautiful region. TELUS and government investments have added momentum to our community's economic development and growing tourist attractions. When it comes to connectivity, we don't have to be envious of big cities." "We welcome TELUS' private investment, as Lac-des-Aigles now has access to the very best in high speed Internet service with optic fibre to homes and businesses," says Pierre Bossé, Mayor of Lac-des-Aigles. "This type of connectivity is crucial, whether it's for working online, distance learning or access to virtual healthcare. Optic fibre also allows our businesses to equip themselves with the technology they need to excel, making our region even more attractive for families looking to relocate here."

Ongoing investments for a better future

TELUS plans to invest $70 billion in Canada by 2026, including $11 billion in the Quebec economy, for its infrastructure, operations and spectrum licensing, and to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks. As part of the Operation High Speed program (Éclair I component), the Federal and Provincial governments have allocated $26 million to TELUS for broadband Internet deployment to nearly 5,000 homes. TELUS' additional funding will connect an additional 25,000 families and businesses to the PureFibre network by September 2022 in the Eastern Quebec, Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Mauricie and Estrie regions.

The investments announced today are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2022, released in the fourth quarter of 2021 earnings release dated February 10, 2022.

