Finding Tranquility Invites Toronto Residents to Try Psychotherapy This Mental Health Month

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding Tranquility - The Toronto-based psychotherapy service offering validating support to adults and young professionals who are dealing with any kind of struggle in their personal life - is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month this May with the message that everyone deserves to be seen and heard.

In Canada, the crisis is real - the mental health of 80% of 25- to 44-year-olds was impacted by Covid-19, and mental illness is now a leading cause of disability, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. However, it's not just mental illness that can affect our daily lives. Self-doubt, relationship issues, and workplace stress can build up and take their toll on us, personally and professionally.

The theme of this year's Mental Health Awareness Month, started by Mental Health America in 1949, is 'Back to Basics': providing foundational knowledge of mental health and techniques for maintaining it.

Finding Tranquility is fighting the stigma surrounding reaching out for help with emotional or psychological issues. The message is that asking for help is a sign of strength and not weakness, offering a non-judgmental, empathetic, culturally sensitive service that provides a safe space to work through issues. During an initial session of 15 minutes of free consultation, designed to be light and relaxed, the specialists work collaboratively with the clients to identify causes of stress in broad strokes and create a plan to tackle them in future sessions.

Psychotherapy can be a truly powerful tool in helping to build and, more importantly, sustain good mental health. The improvements made by Finding Tranquility's clients impact not only their own lives but those around them. Even if a client can't put their finger on what exactly is holding them back, the specialists at Finding Tranquility are experienced in identifying underlying issues, such as intergenerational trauma, unhelpful emotional/behavioural patterns, and working through them.

"My objective as a registered psychotherapist is to collaborate with my clients in a culturally-sensitive therapeutic setting, allowing them to be empowered and work through their feelings and move towards a brighter future with a stronger authentic self," Divya Gulati, Founder of Finding Tranquility, is passionate about helping clients find their way to a joyous life.

Psychotherapy is often covered by company benefits and fees range from CAD 60 to CAD 200 per session. To learn more about the services offered by Finding Tranquility, click here.

All sessions are conducted virtually on a secure, confidential App. Finding Tranquility offers Psychotherapy in all of Ontario.

