Stella Blue Ventures Announces Grand Opening of Knoxville's 2nd Take 5 Oil Change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella Blue Ventures LLC, a franchisee of Take 5 Oil Change, has officially announced the grand opening of its newest Take 5 Oil Change, located in Knoxville, Tennessee. Take 5 Oil Change is known across the United States for its unique drive-thru, customer service-oriented approach to oil changes. The new Take 5 Oil Change, located at 4821 N. Broadway Street, is the eighth one to open in Eastern Tennessee and the second in Knoxville with their other Take 5 location at 8000 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919. There are two more to come in the Knoxville area this year: 1). Chapman Hwy Knoxville, TN. 2). W Broadway Ave Maryville, TN.

As an established chain with over 700 locations nationwide, Take 5 Oil Change has grown to become a neighborhood, go-to oil change spot for millions of Americans across the country. By taking inspiration from the hospitality sector, Take 5 Oil Change has transformed what many consider to be a mundane task into an enjoyable, customer-focused experience.

At Take 5 Oil Change, you are greeted by friendly technicians who are able to perform oil changes while customers remain seated and comfortable in their vehicles. Our team's at Take 5 Oil Change have mastered our systematic process which will help get you on your way in a safe, timely fashion.

Stella Blue Ventures, based in Atlanta, GA, has opened eight franchise Take 5 Oil Change locations in the last 1.5 years amidst a global pandemic.

Stella Blue Ventures owns and operates Take 5 Oil Change locations in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Kentucky.

For more information about Take 5 Oil Change, please visit https://www.take5oilchange.com/.

To learn more about Stella Blue Ventures, please visit https://www.stellablueventures.net/.

About Stella Blue Ventures

Stella Blue Ventures (SBV) has opened eight locations and is on pace to have 12 by next spring and 50 over the next five years. Being convenient is our superpower in this busy world, where we like to help get the job done in a timely efficient manner, with safety as our main priority.

About Take 5 Oil Change

Take 5 Oil Change is (or should be) your neighborhood's go-to oil change spot. We've been doing this for over 35 years now and have grown our drive-thru style (no fries served though) to half the country. We keep it friendly by letting you stay in the comfort of your car or truck while we change your oil. We've all heard from our dads that oil changes are important and at Take 5, we agree. We also know they aren't the most fun. Here at Take 5 Oil Change, we try to make them the most enjoyable (and the quickest) as they can be. We pride ourselves in our friendly technicians, our oil change expertise, and our efficient process that gets you on your way safely and swiftly.

Contact Information: 470-698-2842

