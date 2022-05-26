Laser World of Photonics Names Edmund Optics® as 2022 Innovation Award Finalist for Stemmed Laser Mirrors

BARRINGTON, N.J., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, was named as one of three finalists for the 2022 Innovation Award by Laser World of Photonics in the optics category for its TECHSPEC® Stemmed Laser Mirrors. More than 50 product innovations were submitted in six categories and reviewed by a top-class jury comprising of representatives from influential companies, media, and associations of the photonics industry. What differentiates these stemmed mirrors from standard laser mirrors is the addition of a stem extending from the back of the mirror from which the mirror is mounted, rather than from its edges. This mounting technique decouples mounting stability from surface stress, giving Stemmed Laser Mirrors superior flatness profiles since little-to-no stress is applied to the mirrored surface.

The cost of a TECHSPEC® Stemmed Laser Mirror and a simple kinematic mount is less than that of a conventional laser mirror and the more complex mount that would be required to achieve a similar performance. Stemmed Mirrors were shown to maintain surface flatness better than conventional mirrors by a factor of two when secured using 12 in-oz of torque (which is considered "hand-tight") in identical kinematic mounts.

The TECHSPEC® Stemmed Laser Mirrors are ideal for solid-state and fiber lasers such as Yb:doped, Nd:YAG, and Ti:sapphire lasers with coating options at 355nm, 532nm, and 1064nm design wavelengths. Stemmed mirrors are additionally available in Enhanced Aluminum, Protected Gold, Protected Silver, and Ultrafast-Enhanced Silver coating options for beam-steering and reflection applications in the visible and infrared spectra, and in Broadband Dielectric coating options for improved reflectivity by minimizing energy loss and scatter.

As part of the Innovation Award Shortlist Live Webinar Series, Edmund Optics' Laser Optics Sales Specialist, Sara Castillo, will present the technology and advantages of the Laser Stemmed Mirrors on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET. Register for free at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1551400&tp_key=139d3ee048.

To view the Laser Stemmed Mirrors, and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Image 1: TECHSPEC® Stemmed Laser Mirrors





TECHSPEC® Stemmed Laser Mirrors provide low mounting stress on highly reflective, laser line mirrors.









