Sage delivers deeper Subscription Billing for customers in newest release of Sage Intacct

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the availability of Sage Intacct 2022 Release 2. Building on its leading subscription billing solution for SMBs, Release 2 adds support for evergreen subscriptions.

Evergreen Subscriptions

In today's competitive market, many SaaS and subscription businesses grow by offering a variety of billing models to meet varying customer needs. As businesses grow their blended subscription models, SMBs have long struggled to reconcile customer needs with the challenges this causes the back office.

With Release 2, Sage Intacct supports customers in SaaS businesses to easily bill auto-renewing subscriptions, report, and forecast billing and revenue. Sage Intacct now handles 300+ product-led growth, usage, evergreen, enterprise, and hybrid billing models as part of its solution, making it the only accounting vendor to support hybrid subscription models, supporting customers to:

With Sage Intacct, businesses can manage billing and revenues in perpetuity, including all future up-selling and down-selling, cancellations, and recurring billing cycles.

Eliminate the need to manually aggregate, integrate, and reconcile subscriptions with third-party solutions.

Navigate the complexity of hybrid models, accurately predict consumption, and roll out new pricing models with minimal impact to accounting and revenue operations.

Gain a consolidated view of financials, billing, revenue, cash, and SaaS metrics across billing models and cohorts, including historical, current, and forecasts.

“Our core mission is to help our customers be successful in the industry in which they operate,” said Daniel Oh, Country Manager (interim), Sage Canada. “The enhancements we have announced in this release will provide SaaS and subscription businesses with an automated solution to manage their subscription billing, removing complexity and helping them focus on what matters most – delivering excellent customer service.”



Availability

Evergreen Subscription Contracts is generally available in all regions.



