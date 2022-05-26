Cannabis Marketing Solutions Provider Alpine IQ Announces the launch of Recipes, a new seamless co-marketing feature for Retailers and Brands

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers today announced the launch of Recipes, a collaborative tool for Brands and Retailers to use for co-marketing opportunities. This robust multi-use tool allows brands to create highly converting pre-configured go-to-market campaigns for retail partners to use. Brands and Retailers can also choose to use Recipes to create easy-to-deploy campaigns for their own target audiences as well.



Alpine IQ’s Recipes feature was created to alleviate the current headache and hassle of Brands having to coordinate product communication with their partnered retailers. Alpine IQ’s Recipes allows brands to easily create their own go-to-market campaigns including the copy, creative, suggested target audiences, and marketing channels for retailers to easily launch. After a retailer deploys the recipe to active customers, brands will be able to monitor key performance metrics to track uplift, including the number of retailers using the recipes as well as campaign performance.

“Applying our Recipes formula to the Brands platform allows for optimized co-marketing strategies with the minimized burden on either team,” said Ben Cooper, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Alpine IQ. “With the introduction of Brands recipes you can now easily customize and distribute your content throughout your Retailer network with the click of a button, streamlining your co-marketing strategy and analysis, while freeing up precious time across your teams.”

The Recipes tool is one of the many features Alpine IQ has created this year to reduce the complicated manual sharing of responsibilities and channel management between Brands and Retail teams throughout the lifecycle of their relationship.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.