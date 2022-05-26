Emerald Nutra Announces Distribution Alliance With NCD for Stronger Snacks Brand

COMMACK, N.Y., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full-service supplement manufacturer Emerald Nutraceutical announced its new alliance with northeastern distribution giant NCD (National Convenience Distributors) for its new brand of protein-infused chocolates: Stronger Snacks. NCD, a group of pioneer C-Store distributors in the Northeastern region, includes the likes of Harold Levinson Associates, J Polep, Century Distributors, Allen Brothers and Wustefeld Candy. Servicing over 14,000 locations in 11 states, NCD is one of the largest convenience distributors in the country.

What is Stronger Snacks?

Stronger Snacks is a line of high-protein snacks that claim to offer consumers "More Gains with Less Guilt." The snacks contain 13 grams of whey protein per serving and over 20% less sugar than traditional chocolate. The products are made with no artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. Stronger Snacks is available in three flavors:

Protein Chocolate Crunch — Dark Chocolate Topped With Quinoa Crunch

Protein Chocolate Peanuts — Milk Chocolate-Covered Peanuts

Protein Chocolate Rainbow Drops — Dark Chocolate With All-Natural Rainbow Sprinkles

Stronger Snacks will be coming to stores this June with the help of NCD. Emerald Nutraceutical hopes to disrupt the protein snack market and has plans to expand its product lines with new items in the months to come.

Who is Emerald Nutraceutical?

Emerald Nutraceutical/Emerald Nutra is a privately held manufacturer of private-label dietary supplements located in Long Island, New York. Led by CEO Michael Garcia and COO Stevens Adonis, the VC-backed company specializes in the production of supplements in liquid and edible formats. A true "end-to-end solutions provider," Emerald offers brand owners a seamless process for bringing brands to market. Emerald operates out of a combined 75,000 square feet of state-of-the-art manufacturing space that produces liquids, baked goods, chocolates, topicals and more.

