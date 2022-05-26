InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses EYEfi Group Technologies’ Signing its First Major Distributor, Dicker Data Limited, for the Forthcoming Launch of EYEfi Axis Cloud in Australia and New Zealand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EYEfi Group Technologies (CSE:EGTI) (OTCPink:EGTTF), a software and electronics engineering company, has signed its first major distributor, Dicker Data Limited (ASX: DDR), for the forthcoming launch of EYEfi Axis Cloud.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company.

With more than 41 years experience, Australian-owned and operated Dicker Data ( www.dickerdata.com.au ) is a leading technology hardware, software and cloud distributor for many of the world’s leading technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, and Microsoft.

Dicker Data will be marketing and selling EYEfi Axis Cloud, currently planned for launch in August 2022, through its network of more than 6,000 resellers across Australia and New Zealand. With thousands of customers downstream of their vast reseller network, the agreement with DDR provides excellent sales reach for EYEfi, maximizing the opportunity for the rapid adoption of EYEfi Axis Cloud, thereby generating substantial revenue growth.

Chris Price, Dicker Data's General Manager (DAS), stated: "I'm pleased to welcome EYEfi Axis Cloud to the Dicker Data Access and Surveillance (DAS) portfolio. Their subscription-based, centralized cloud technology provides a secure and simplified way to remotely manage end-user environments and enables existing customers to unlock additional value from the investments they've already made. Our team looks forward to introducing our extensive network of access and surveillance customers to the EYEfi Axis Cloud range.”

EYEfi has been working closely with Dicker Data and in conjunction with its product partner, Axis Communications ( www.axis.com ), has provided critical feedback enabling EYEfi to refine the product and commercial offering, further ensuring that it is well-positioned for success in the marketplace. EYEfi Axis Cloud, an entirely cloud-based video service platform, provides the EYEfi and Axis sales channels with recurring subscription-based revenue, while offering customers an easy, reliable and effective solution to connect and monitor their Axis cameras.

Simon Langdon, EYEfi's CEO, added: "We are excited to have Dicker Data onboard as the first major distributor for our EYEfi Axis Cloud product offering. The sales reach, quality and volume of the resellers and customers that sit within Dicker Data's distribution channel, presents EYEfi with an excellent opportunity for the uptake of the product and we are looking forward to making this a success for both our organizations and their customers.”

The EYEfi Axis subscription-based offering will initially be available to Axis Communications’ vast distributor and partner network across Australia and New Zealand. Following this initial launch, Axis plans to expand this offering into other major regions globally where it has collaboration with partners in 179 countries.

EYEfi has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology known as SPARC, an acronym standing for spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution, along with an associated product suite, which turns sensors, cameras and smartphones, whether fixed, mobile, airborne or portable, into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices, connecting people and devices, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi has also developed Industrial Internet of Things sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Sensors connect and deliver data to EYEfi Cloud, a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications, using a simple to use dashboard style user interface.

The shares are trading at $0.51. For more information about EYEfi’s products, please visit the company’s website www.EYEfiGroup.com , contact Simon Langdon, CEO, by email at info@EYEfi.com.au . For investor relations in North America, please contact Mark van der Horst at 604-760-7604 or by email at mark@GaleCapital.com .

