Canvas Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canvas Energy Inc., a privately held company, announced it will attend the Louisiana Energy Conference in New Orleans on Thursday, June 2. Canvas’s Chief Executive Officer Chuck Duginski will participate in the “U.S. Onshore E&P – Where Are Activity Levels Increasing?” panel at 11:05 a.m. Central. The Company will also hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



A copy of Canvas’s most recent investor presentation is currently available on the investors page of its website at www.canvasenergy.com/investors.

About Canvas Energy

Canvas Energy Inc. is a private oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.canvasenergy.com.