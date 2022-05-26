Free Streaming Service Crackle Announces Documentary Harry Styles: Live in Manchester & New Originals, Exclusives for June, including the Crackle Exclusive Series A Life in 10 Pictures #1-Freddie Mercury, In the Vault, and Hollywood Bulldogs

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming services, today announced the upcoming content releases planned for June.



The Crackle Plus streaming services are currently distributed through 70 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com, with previously announced plans to expand to over 90 touchpoints.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives in June

A Life In 10 Pictures #1 – Freddy Mercury

Crackle AVOD Exclusive Series

Ten photographs are taken from the lives of the world’s most beloved icons. What do these images reveal? And what secrets do they hide? Episode one, featuring Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, one of the most iconic bands in rock and roll history, reveals his life in ten pictures, from iconic shots to private snaps.

In the Vault – Season One

Crackle AVOD Exclusive Series

Freshman Liv Steele (Claudia Lee) arrives at Woodlawn College excited for a fresh start, but will her past catch up with her? Everyone in the dorm hall is a suspect. Each episode spotlights a different character, so a hero one week is a villain the next.

Hollywood Bulldogs

Crackle AVOD Exclusive Series

From Bond to Batman – Star Wars to Superman – they jumped, fell, crashed, punched, kicked and exploded their way through the blockbusters of the 70s and 80s. Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman tells the rough-and-tumble story of the small community of British stunt performers who went on to dominate Hollywood in the 1970s and 1980s. Partying and drinking their way through death and tragedy, they created and performed the iconic action sequences of 007, Indiana Jones, Superman, Rambo, Star Wars, Conan, the Alien franchise and pretty much everything since.

New BBC Titles in June

In addition to giving our audience exclusive access to four seasons of the hit award-winning series Sherlock, we are also going to be offering new series from the BBC library every month! Here are just a few of the amazing shows you will now be able to watch for FREE on Crackle!

Ivanhoe

Miniseries

A young Saxon knight returns to England from fighting in the Crusades to find he had been disinherited by his father, his childhood sweetheart has been betrothed to another man and the country is in the midst of an uprising, starring Steven Waddington and Susan Lynch.

Jane Eyre

Television Series

A young governess falls in love with her brooding and complex master. However, his dark past may destroy their relationship forever.

Byron

Feature Film

Following the success of his poem "Childe Harold's Pilgrimage", Byron (Jonny Lee Miller) becomes the toast of London.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in June

Celebrating Pride

It doesn’t matter who you are or who you love! The Crackle team welcomes you to celebrate individuality with Wedding Wars (John Stamos, Eric Dane), Breakfast on Pluto (Cillian Murphy, Liam Neeson), the Crackle original reality series Men of West Hollywood (Justin Jedlica, Brennen Taylor) and Two Mothers for Zachary (Valerie Bertinelli, Vanessa Redgrave).

Prehistoric Beasts

The Crackle team has assembled a monster of a lineup for your weekend binge-fest! Dive into the dark fantasy of Dinotopia (Katie Carr, Wentworth Miller), The Lost World (Bob Hoskins, Peter Falk), Behemoth (Ed Quinn, Pascale Hutton) and Godzilla vs Destoroyah (Megumi Odaka, Yōko Ishino).

Ways of the West

Saddle up and get ready to ride this month with the Crackle posse to deliver dad all his favorite Western titles like Bonanza (Michael Landon, Dan Blocker), The Shadow Riders (Sam Elliott, Tom Selleck), The Outcasts (Otis Young, Don Murray) and The Man from Laramie (James Stewart, Cathy O'Donnell).

Crimes and Capers

Grab your binoculars, sunglasses, and a leather trench coat and get ready for the big score with the Crackle crew with titles like Law Abiding Citizen (Gerard Butler, Jamie Foxx), Killing Them Softly (Brad Pitt, James Gandolfini), American Animals (Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan), and Midnight Express (Brad Davis, John Hurt).

The Sixties

Get your go-go boots and swing into the sixties with The Flying Nun (Sally Field, Alejandro Rey), To Sir, with Love (Sidney Poitier, Lulu), Under the Yum-Yum Tree (Jack Lemmon, Carol Lynley) and Bye Bye Birdie (Dick Van Dyke, Ann-Margret).

New to Crackle Spotlight in June

Harry Styles: Live in Manchester

Feature Film

He’s won seven Billboard Music Awards in his blistering career as a solo artist and in boyband One Direction. Now, Harry Styles wows a live audience with a spectacular set featuring hits from his record-breaking debut album alongside classic covers, including Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain. Plus, he goes on a funny, heart-warming trip around his hometown.

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3

Feature Film

Starring two-time Academy Award® Winner Denzel Washington and two-time Academy Award® Nominee John Travolta, this film is about a New York City subway dispatcher's whose ordinary day is thrown into chaos by an audacious crime: the hijacking of a subway train.

Peggy Sue Got Married

Feature Film

A trip back in time allows a woman to reconsider the events that shaped the course of her life, and maybe even change them, starring Kathleen Turner and Academy Award® Winner Nicholas Cage.

Edge Of Tomorrow

Feature Film

The story unfolds in a near future in which a hive-like alien race, called Mimics, have hit the Earth in an unrelenting assault, shredding great cities to rubble and leaving millions of human casualties in their wake. Lt. Col. Bill Cage (Tom Cruise) is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously demoted and then dropped, untrained and ill-equipped into what amounts to little more than a suicide mission. Cage is killed within minutes, managing to take an Alpha down with him. But impossibly, he awakens back at the beginning of the same hellish day and is forced to fight and die again and again. But with each pass, Cage becomes tougher, smarter, and able to engage the Mimics with increasing skill, alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), who has lain waste to more Mimics than anyone on Earth. As Cage and Rita take the fight to the aliens, each repeated battle becomes an opportunity to find the key to annihilating the alien invaders and saving the Earth.

Scream 4

Feature Film

Ten years have passed, and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who has put herself back together thanks in part to her writing, is visited by the Ghostface Killer. Also starring David Arquette and Courtney Cox.

The Kids in the Hall

Television Series

The TV series of the Canadian sketch comedy troupe that, more often than not, puts bizarre, unique, and insane twists in their skits, starring Dave Foley and Bruce McCulloch.

Hardcastle and McCormick

Television Series

Retired Judge Hardcastle (Brian Keith) recruits two-time loser, young McCormick (​​Daniel Hugh Kelly) who just happens to be a hot-shot racing driver, in his quest to bring about vigilante justice.

Hannibal Rising

Feature Film

After the death of his parents during World War II, young Hannibal Lecter (Gaspard Ulliel) moves in with his beautiful aunt (Gong Li) and begins plotting revenge on the barbarians responsible for his sister's (Helena-Lia Tachoska) death.

Judy

Feature Film

Legendary performer Judy Garland (two-time Academy Award® Winner Renee Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Feature Film

Ricky is a defiant young city kid who finds himself on the run with his cantankerous foster uncle in the wild New Zealand bush. A national manhunt ensues, and the two are forced to put aside their differences and work together. Written, directed and starring Academy Award® Winner Taika Waititi and Sam Neill.

The Man from Laramie

Feature Film

An ex-cavalry officer's (Jimmy Stewart) quest to avenge his brother's death pits him against an aging New Mexico cattle baron (Donald Crisp) and his psychotic son (Alex Nicol).

Behind The Moment

Feature Film

Starring Loretta Devine and Isaiah Washington, a unique and fast-paced retelling of how Rosa Parks' refusal to give up her seat launched the history-making Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Additional New TV Series in June

Rolling Thunder

Man in a Glass House

The Crystal Duck

Goin' Nowhere Fast

The Black Widow

The Boxer

Once Again with Vigorish

Killer B's

Prince of Fat City

Hot Shoes

Flying Down to Rio

Just Another Round of that Old Song and Dance

Third Down and Twenty Years to Life

Whistler's Pride

Mr. Hardcastle Goes to Washington

School for Scandal

Georgia Street Motor

Homecoming (Part I)

Homecoming (Part II)

Did You See the One that Got Away

Really Neat Cars & Guys with a Sense of Humor

Scared Stiff

Outlaw Champion

Ties My Father Sold Me

You Would Cry Too, if it Happened to You

D-Day

Pennies From a Dead Man's Eyes

Never My Love

Whatever Happened to Guts

You and the Horse You Rode in On

One of the Girls in Accounting

It Coulda Been Worse...She Coulda Been a Welder

Hate The Picture...Love the Frame

There Goes the Neighborhood

Too Rich and Too Thin

What's so Funny?

The Long-Ago Girl

You Don't Hear the One that Gets You

The Birthday Present

Surprise on Seagull Beach

Undercover McCormick

The Game You Learn from Your Father

Angie's Choice

She Ain't Deep, But She Sure Runs Fast

Faster Heart

The Yankee Clipper

Something's Going on this Train

The Career Breaker

Do Not Go Gentle Into

Games People Play

Strangle Hold

You're 16, You're Beautiful and You're His

Mirage a Trois

Conventional Warfare

Duet For Two Wind Instruments

If You Could See What I See

Hardcastle for Mayor

When I Look Back on all the Things

Brother Can You Spare a Crime?

Round Up the Old Gang

McCormick's Bar and Grill

Poker Night

In the Eye of the Beholder

The Day the Music Died

A Chip Off the Ol' Milt

Beach Girls

Hawkeye (Part 1)

Hawkeye (Part 2)

The Bear

The Furlough

The Siege

The Child

The Vision

Out Of the Past

The Warrior

The Quest

The Escape

Fly With Me

The Ally

The Boxer

The Traitor

Amnesty

The Visit

Vengeance Is Mine

The Plague

Hester

The Bounty

The Return

Additional New Movies in June

Dead Man's Shoes

Eaters: Rise of the Dead

Heartland

Rampage 3 – President Down

Serena

Silver Queen

Terror in the Skies

The Lucky Texan

The Ruthless Four

The Shooting

